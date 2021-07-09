 Skip to main content
Cave in on 91st Street to be temporarily repaired within two weeks
Cave in on 91st Street to be temporarily repaired within two weeks

  • Updated
A cave-in on 91st Street between Harvard Avenue and Quebec Avenue will be temporarily repaired in less than two weeks, Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin said on Facebook Friday.

The cave-in, which has shut down eastbound travel and limited westbound travel to one lane, occurred over a drainage culvert near Jenks East Intermediate School, Lakin said. He said emergency repair orders have been issued.

The drainage culvert is expected to be replaced as part of a planned Improve Our Tulsa rehabilitation project for 91st Street between Harvard Avenue and Yale Avenue, Lakin said, but the temporary fix will be implemented so the road can open back up.

