Cause of death under investigation for woman found outside Tulsa apartments

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death for a woman found outside an apartment complex near 21st Street and Memorial Drive on Friday.

Officers were responding to an unrelated call about 2:15 p.m. at Midtown Park Apartments, 7600 E. 21st St., when they saw the woman’s body lying along a sidewalk adjacent to an apartment building and partially in the parking lot.

Officers flipped her from her position face-down on the asphalt and attempted to revive her, according to a news release. Tulsa firefighters and EMSA personnel continued attempts before pronouncing the woman dead.

The medical first responders were on their way from a 911 call about the woman being down when officers found her, the release states.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate, for her body showed injuries consistent with trauma, but there were no witnesses to any type of incident where she might have suffered such.

A full autopsy will determine her cause of death. Medical Examiner personnel on scene determined her injuries may have may have been due to the asphalt where she fell.

"Several witnesses reported seeing her stumbling while walking," the release states.

