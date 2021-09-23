Catoosa woman pleads guilty to bank fraud, identity theft

A Catoosa woman halted her own jury trial Wednesday and pleaded guilty in Tulsa federal court to a fraudulent loan scheme that prosecutors claim netted her more than $800,000 before she was caught.

Pamela Kathryn Conley, 59, admitted to providing fake employment and salary history on credit and loan applications to defraud various banks and credit unions in the state, according to court records.

Conley opted to plead guilty after a jury had been selected Wednesday and the judge presiding over the trial denied her request to fire her attorney and postpone the trial, court records indicate.

A grand jury initially named Conley Feb. 23 in a 19-count indictment based on bank fraud and identity theft allegations at seven banks and credit unions dating back to 2016.

A second, superseding indictment filed Sept. 9 charged Conley with nine additional bank fraud counts.

Prosecutors alleged that Conley provided falsified employment history to obtain loans, once even providing fake documents while she was drawing unemployment insurance benefits.

Conley, a former employee at CFS2 Inc., now named Merit Financial Solutions, falsely claimed on loan applications that she held higher paid positions than she did at the company and was employed beyond her termination date, according to the indictment.

