Catoosa woman killed in crash on U.S. 412 near Sand Springs

A Catoosa woman was killed Thursday in a single-car crash on the west edge of Tulsa near Sand Springs, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Michelle Lynn Peak, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said she was driving a 1997 Honda Accord that crashed on U.S. 412 near 65th West Avenue about noon.
One passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries at the scene, and a second passenger refused treatment, the OHP reported.
How the crash happened was still under investigation Thursday evening, according to an OHP report.
