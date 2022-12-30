Catoosa highway interchange upgrades set for discussion at public meeting

CATOOSA — State transportation officials are seeking public input on proposed improvements to a major highway interchange.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said two options are being considered for improving the operation of the Oklahoma 66 and Interstate 44/U.S. 412 interchange in Catoosa.

The interchange is in a heavy-traffic commercial area that includes a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, several other hotels and restaurants, and a Walmart Supercenter.

The public will have a chance to learn more about the plans and give input at an in-person meeting Tuesday at Catoosa High School.

The meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. in the Indian Activity Center's hospitality room at the school, 2000 S. Cherokee St.

Officials will present information and take questions about both improvement proposals.

Additionally, a virtual presentation about the proposals will be made available online, with the public able to review it and leave comments through Jan. 13.

Officials said the options came out of an engineering study to develop potential alternatives that correct deficiencies at the interchange, while taking into consideration construction costs, traffic operations and environmental constraints.

The goal is to find the best way to accommodate future traffic volumes, increase safety and minimize localized congestion.

The online presentation, with more information about both interchange alternatives, will be available after the meeting at odot.org/publicmeetings.

In addition to providing feedback online, the public can send emails to environment@odot.org, or mail letters to the Environmental Programs Division, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, 200 NE 21st St., Oklahoma City, OK, 73105.

To request an accommodation for the meeting, please contact the ODOT ADA Coordinator at 405-521-4140 or the Oklahoma Relay Service at 1-800-722-0353. For ADA or Title VI questions, email ODOT-ada-titlevi@odot.org.

Video: What's to blame for record traffic deaths?

Staff Writer Tim Stanley’s most memorable stories of 2022 'Almost a different person': Post-prison program sets Resonance grad on track to turn her life around Tulsan helped all-female African American unit make history in World War II Returning to the scene after 78 years, Tulsa D-Day veteran finally can say 'the war is over' Tulsa Ukrainian refugee achieves U.S. citizenship dream, but 'nightmare' unfolding in her home country keeps occasion somber 'Excruciating journey': Trio of 'suicide moms' mark 5-year anniversaries since loss of sons Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now