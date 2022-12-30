 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catoosa highway interchange upgrades set for discussion at public meeting Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Catoosa highway interchange proposal

CATOOSA — State transportation officials are seeking public input on proposed improvements to a major highway interchange.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said two options are being considered for improving the operation of the Oklahoma 66 and Interstate 44/U.S. 412 interchange in Catoosa.

The interchange is in a heavy-traffic commercial area that includes a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, several other hotels and restaurants, and a Walmart Supercenter.

The public will have a chance to learn more about the plans and provide input at an in-person meeting Tuesday at Catoosa High School.

The meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. in the Indian Activity Center's hospitality room at the school, 2000 S. Cherokee St.

Officials will present information and take questions about both improvement proposals.

People are also reading…

Additionally, a virtual presentation about the proposals will be made available online, with the public able to review it and leave comments through Jan. 13.

Officials said the options came out of an engineering study to develop potential alternatives that correct deficiencies at the interchange, while taking into consideration construction costs, traffic operations and environmental constraints.

The goal is to find the best way to accommodate future traffic volume, increase safety and minimize congestion.

The online presentation, with more information about both interchange alternatives, will be available after the meeting at odot.org/publicmeetings.

In addition to providing feedback online, the public can send emails to environment@odot.org or mail letters to the Environmental Programs Division, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, 200 NE 21st St., Oklahoma City, OK 73105.

To request an accommodation for the meeting, contact the ODOT ADA Coordinator at 405-521-4140 or the Oklahoma Relay Service at 800-722-0353. For ADA or Title VI questions, email ODOT-ada-titlevi@odot.org.

Featured video: What's to blame for record traffic deaths?

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former inmate to serve on Oklahoma Board of Corrections

Former inmate to serve on Oklahoma Board of Corrections

Rhonda Bear is the program director for Stand in the Gap Ministries' Women in Transition program. She started She Brews, a coffee house with locations in Claremore and Tulsa, to help women "transitioning from incarceration and other difficult circumstances" find jobs and learn employment skills.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s National Space Administration discovered exotic material in samples from moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert