Catoosa highway interchange upgrades set for discussion at public meeting Tuesday

Additionally, a virtual presentation about the proposals will be made available online, with the public able to review it and leave comments through Jan. 13.
Officials said the options came out of an engineering study to develop potential alternatives that correct deficiencies at the interchange, while taking into consideration construction costs, traffic operations and environmental constraints.
The goal is to find the best way to accommodate future traffic volume, increase safety and minimize congestion.
The online presentation, with more information about both interchange alternatives, will be available after the meeting at odot.org/publicmeetings.
In addition to providing feedback online, the public can send emails to environment@odot.org or mail letters to the Environmental Programs Division, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, 200 NE 21st St., Oklahoma City, OK 73105.
To request an accommodation for the meeting, contact the ODOT ADA Coordinator at 405-521-4140 or the Oklahoma Relay Service at 800-722-0353. For ADA or Title VI questions, email ODOT-ada-titlevi@odot.org.
