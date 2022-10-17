Case of missing Okmulgee men now a murder investigation, police chief says

The case of four missing Okmulgee men has turned to a murder investigation, according to the police chief, who said the group reportedly had been planning a criminal activity.

Chief Joe Prentice in a Monday news conference said the dismembered bodies of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were recovered Friday, each with gunshot wounds.

According to Prentice, investigators were told the four had invited a witness to "hit a lick" that reportedly would have provided enough loot to split among the group.

The owner of a nearby salvage yard, Joe Kennedy, is considered a person of interest in the investigation, Prentice said. Kennedy is missing, he said, and investigators have reason to believe he could harm himself.

Prentice said investigators will continue to look into leads. He said the families of the four men were "very distraught" upon hearing the additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okmulgee Police by calling 918-756-3511 or emailing tips@okmcity.net, Prentice said.

