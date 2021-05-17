Caring Van's COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved areas part of growing outreach

Silverio Chavez is excited to enjoy more health confidence soon when he goes out in public after receiving his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The 47-year-old got his booster dose from a Caring Van clinic at the Imperio Event Center at 14217 E. 21st St. The Tulsa Health Department and Caring Van have partnered to administer more than 5,300 adult COVID-19 vaccines in the community since January.

Chavez said his wife saw a flyer for the event's first round of doses while grocery shopping in April at Supermercados Morelos. He said the local outreach made it more convenient for him to sign up and that the Caring Van's efforts are good for the community.

"I don't want to get sick," Chavez simply said of why he chose to be immunized.

Tulsans have more and more opportunities opening up and means of transportation to get to and from vaccination access points as ages 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

The Tulsa Health Department and Tulsa Transit launched a program Monday to give riders who receive a COVID-19 jab at one of three local sites a free 10-Ride Pass to return for their second dose and a free 1-Day Pass as an extra incentive after their second dose.