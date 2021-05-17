Caring Van's COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved areas are part of growing outreach

Silverio Chavez is excited to enjoy more health confidence soon when he goes out in public after receiving his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
The 47-year-old got his booster dose from a Caring Van clinic at the Imperio Event Center at 14217 E. 21st St. The Tulsa Health Department and Caring Van have partnered to administer more than 5,300 adult COVID-19 vaccines in the community since January.
Chavez said his wife saw a flyer for the event’s first round of doses while grocery shopping in April at Supermercados Morelos. He said the local outreach made it more convenient for him to sign up and that the Caring Van’s efforts are good for the community.
“I don’t want to get sick,” Chavez simply said of why he chose to be immunized.
Tulsans have more and more opportunities opening up and means of transportation to get to and from vaccination access points as ages 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free to everyone,” Bruce Dart, THD’s executive director, said in a statement. “The Tulsa Health Department is committed to reducing barriers and increasing the accessibility of the vaccine in collaboration with our community partners.”
The Oklahoma Caring Foundation and THD have partnered for 22 years to deliver vaccines to children in the community. The pandemic shifted that partnership to include vaccinating adults against COVID-19.
Amy Pulliam, Oklahoma Caring Foundation manager, said the Caring Van has conducted 83 COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Tulsa County. The nonprofit soon will be expanding its COVID clinics to children, with parental consent.
Pulliam noted that the American Academy of Pediatrics recently said clinicians may provide regular childhood immunizations at the same time as a COVID-19 shot, no longer requiring a 14-day wait period.
“We’re still kind of in the planning stages and strategically what that’s going to look like,” Pulliam said. “But I have a feeling we have an opportunity at the end of this week where we will be offering that COVID-19 vaccine to kids.”
The Oklahoma Caring Foundation will begin posting dates for public clinics in the Tulsa area in June on its website www.oklahomacaringfoundation.org.
Ruth Toledo was the Caring Van specialist in charge of the vaccine clinic Monday at Imperio Event Center — one of dozens and dozens she has lead.
Toledo said in general people are appreciative of the outreach in underserved areas and for the removal of boundaries and barriers to help protect individuals from the deadly virus.
The Caring Van’s earliest COVID effort was visiting schools to immunize teachers who were ages 65-older. Toledo, who is bilingual, says interpreters help with the comfort level in populations who don’t speak English or use it as a secondary language.
She said they also have hosted clinics with the Center For Individuals With Physical Challenges — a partner even before the pandemic.
“It was just really nice for them to be able to go somewhere that they are familiar with, with staff that their familiar with and comfortable with, and they know they’re going to have an accessible way to get there,” Toledo said.
The federally supported Community Vaccination Center at TCC’s Northeast Campus also has boots on the ground in communities.
Spokesperson Anthony Valdez said the FEMA Corps team is conducting awareness and informational outreach in the community and with businesses, including events such as Mayfest, a car show and a food bank.
“The community has continued to be receptive for the most part and they feel their efforts have remained successful,” Valdez said.
The community vaccination center is averaging about 100 to 160 vaccinations per day, with a total of 2,761 doses as of Sunday. It had been averaging more walk-ins than scheduled appointments — about 60% to 65% walk-ins, Valdez said — but the latest information wasn’t available Monday.
Transit incentive program
The Tulsa Health Department and Tulsa Transit launched a program Monday to give riders who receive a COVID-19 jab at one of three local sites a free 10-Ride Pass to return for their second dose and a free 1-Day Pass as an extra incentive after their second dose.
The incentive program is effective immediately, and riders must present their bus ticket or receipt when they receive their vaccination to get the free ride passes.
The incentive program partnership is offered at three locations:
Tulsa Health Department North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. Served by Tulsa Transit Routes 110, 505. Appointments required. Vaccinate918.com or call 211.
Tulsa Health Department Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica Ave. Served by Tulsa Transit Route 130. Appointments required. Vaccinate918.com or call 211.
Community Vaccination Center at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, 3727 E. Apache St. Served by Tulsa Transit Routes 401,460. No appointment needed. Center open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
Video: The CDC says fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors and outdoors.