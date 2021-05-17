Caring Van's COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved areas are part of growing outreach

The Caring Van’s earliest COVID effort was visiting schools to immunize teachers who were ages 65-older. Toledo, who is bilingual, says interpreters help with the comfort level in populations who don’t speak English or use it as a secondary language.

She said they also have hosted clinics with the Center For Individuals With Physical Challenges — a partner even before the pandemic.

“It was just really nice for them to be able to go somewhere that they are familiar with, with staff that their familiar with and comfortable with, and they know they’re going to have an accessible way to get there,” Toledo said.

The federally supported Community Vaccination Center at TCC’s Northeast Campus also has boots on the ground in communities.

Spokesperson Anthony Valdez said the FEMA Corps team is conducting awareness and informational outreach in the community and with businesses, including events such as Mayfest, a car show and a food bank.

“The community has continued to be receptive for the most part and they feel their efforts have remained successful,” Valdez said.