Car crashes into bus in south Tulsa; only minor injuries reported, Jenks district spokesman says

Only minor injuries were reported after a car struck a Jenks Public Schools bus early Wednesday in south Tulsa.

The bus was hit near the intersection of 71st Street and Pittsburg Avenue around 7 a.m.

Jenks Public Schools spokesman Rob Loeber said about 20 students were on board, and all are safe.

"A couple minor bumps but nothing serious," he said.

Some parents arrived quickly to pick up their children; a different bus transported others to school.

The condition of the other driver, in a Mustang, was not available.

Just before 8:30 a.m., Tulsa police responded to another crash involving a school bus. No passengers appeared to be on board when a car struck the bus near 4970 S. Peoria Ave.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.