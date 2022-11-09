Canoo to expand to Oklahoma City with electric vehicle manufacturing plant in repurposed building

Start-up electric car maker Canoo announced Wednesday that it plans expand its footprint in Oklahoma by agreeing to purchase space for a vehicle manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City.

The existing, 630,000-square-foot space — the company declined to release the address — will be transformed into a plant that will employ more than 500 people and produce Canoo's lifestyle and lifestyle delivery vehicles by 2023, the company said in a news release.

"(Wednesday), we are excited to announce our manufacturing facility, which begins our path to scaled production in 2023 and delivers on our plan to bring high-paying light-blue color jobs to Oklahoma," Canoo Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila said in a statement. "The Oklahoma City facility has significant room for expansion and is a proven location for large scale production, with an established transportation ecosystem, including rail."

Reached by email Wednesday, a Canoo spokesperson said the Oklahoma City venue will be the company's manufacturing site as it builds its mega-microfactory at Mid-America Industrial Park in Pryor. Canoo made the Pryor announcement in the summer of 2021.

"We are working with our third-party manufacturing partners to achieve SOP (start of production) on our own equipment this month." Aquila said of the OKC facility. "Following these initial builds, we will aggressively shift all our equipment into our new facility during 1H'23 (first half 2023) with production ramp in 2H'23 (second half 2023)."

Canoo asked that the Oklahoma Department of Commerce not disclose the location of the proposed plant, a Commerce spokeswoman said.

"The Oklahoma Department of Commerce is thrilled that Canoo continues to invest in Oklahoma as they ramp up production," Chad Mariska, secretary of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and Workforce Development, said in a statement. "Through our thoughtful, performance-based incentives, as well as the availability of both sites and skilled workforce, Oklahoma maintains our forward momentum in the automotive sector. I'd like to thank Canoo leadership for recognizing that Oklahoma is a great place to do business and we look forward to their continued growth."

The Oklahoma City facility, which will be outfitted to accommodate a full vehicle assembly line with state-of-the-art robotics, a paint shop and upfitting center, will be equipped to make 20,000 vehicles by the end of 2023. The 120-acre site will allow for additional capacity.

Wednesday's news follows Canoo's announcement last week that will build its own EV battery module manufacturing facility at Mid-America Industrial Park. MAIP CEO David Stewart said the battery facility, which will be housed in a leased 100,000-square-foot building will result in about 200 jobs.

Canoo's mega-microfactory in Pryor will employ more than 2,000 people when fully operational and include a full commercialization facility with a paint, body shop and general assembly plant, the company said.

June 2021 video: Electric car maker is coming to Pryor's MidAmerica Industrial Park.