Candlelight vigil marks fifth anniversary of Terence Crutcher's death

Five minutes of silence — one minute for every year they've been waiting for justice.
That's how the Terence Crutcher Foundation started a candlelight vigil Thursday night at 7:40 p.m. to mark the fifth anniversary — to the minute — of Terence Crutcher's police shooting death.
"We will spend five minutes of silence," the Rev. Eric Gill said to begin the vigil. "Five minutes to symbolically represent every minute, every year we have been waiting for justice to be served, for the responsible parties to be held accountable."
The crowd of several dozen masked Tulsans stood together in silence on the candlelit street side of the 36th Street North Event Center remembering Crutcher's life and contemplating what has changed since his death, but also the work that still needs to be done.
"Five years later, and there is still no justice," Gill said. "Five years later, and we've yet to institute an Office of the Independent Monitor (for the Tulsa Police Department). Five years later, and we're still far too much in enforcement and not enough in mental health support. Five years later, and the Crutcher case is not settled."
Gill and members of the Terence Crutcher Foundation said these policies and changes are still needed, so they started a petition for "common-sense policy change" to urge officials to take action.
Sheyda Brown, deputy director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation, said the petition is to remind the city of Tulsa and Mayor G.T. Bynum of promises they made and to show the city there is still a movement of people who want these changes.
Brown said that while the last five years have not seen these changes made by the city, those years have been marked by the work the foundation is doing for the Tulsa community.
"There is one thing that has changed (in five years)," Brown said." And it's really less about what the city has done and more about what this foundation has done in creating and reinvigorating a spirit of organizing and advocacy. To still have a group like this willing to come out on a Thursday night at 7 p.m. shows that there is a strong force of organizers, activists and advocates that are working together."
That spirit of activism the Crutcher Foundation has created in Tulsa is being felt far past even Oklahoma's border.
In the five years since Crutcher's death, his twin sister, Tiffany Crutcher, has become a part of the national voice advocating for police reform.
Earlier Thursday, Tiffany Crutcher and other civil rights activists announced that they have sent a letter to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice asking it to reopen its investigation into Terence Crutcher’s death.
The letter was sent from the Solomon Simmons law firm in Tulsa.
“We are asking them to take another look because we know that the last administration had no appetite or commitment to look at cases of officer-involved shootings or even matters of civil rights,” Tiffany Crutcher said. “They just kind of rolled back the Civil Rights Division, and so we just don’t feel like, a lot of the cases, that they got a fair look.”
The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump declined to file federal charges against former Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby, who fatally shot Crutcher on Sept. 16, 2016. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office did charge her with first-degree manslaughter in state court. Eight months later, in May 2017, a jury found her not guilty.
The letter also asks the DOJ to launch an investigation into alleged racially biased practices and patterns within the Tulsa Police Department.
“We are honoring our commitment to this fight and going to hope we keep pressing toward change,” Crutcher said. “Hopefully we can sit down with the chief of police and the mayor and try to get some movement together as it relates to policing reform.”
As for Tulsans who want to continue the legacy of Terence Crutcher, Gill said it is important to see what the Crutcher family is doing and take inspiration from their determination.
"Every day, understand that if this family can endure what they've endured and continue to fight, then none of us have any excuse," Gill said. "That includes our leaders in the city.
"Let's learn from tonight, and let's commemorate the life of Terence Crutcher in a way that his family would appreciate: by continuing the fight and the march toward justice."
Kevin Canfield contributed to this story.