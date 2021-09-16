Candlelight vigil marks fifth anniversary of Terence Crutcher's death

Gill and members of the Terence Crutcher Foundation said these policies and changes are still needed, so they started a petition for "common-sense policy change" to urge officials to take action.

Sheyda Brown, deputy director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation, said the petition is to remind the city of Tulsa and Mayor G.T. Bynum of promises they made and to show the city there is still a movement of people who want these changes.

Brown said that while the last five years have not seen these changes made by the city, those years have been marked by the work the foundation is doing for the Tulsa community.

"There is one thing that has changed (in five years)," Brown said." And it's really less about what the city has done and more about what this foundation has done in creating and reinvigorating a spirit of organizing and advocacy. To still have a group like this willing to come out on a Thursday night at 7 p.m. shows that there is a strong force of organizers, activists and advocates that are working together."

That spirit of activism the Crutcher Foundation has created in Tulsa is being felt far past even Oklahoma's border.

In the five years since Crutcher's death, his twin sister, Tiffany Crutcher, has become a part of the national voice advocating for police reform.