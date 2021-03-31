 Skip to main content
Cancer Treatment Centers of America to close Tulsa hospital
Cancer Treatment Centers of America to close Tulsa hospital

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Tulsa announced Wednesday that it will cease operations as of June 1.

Cancer Treatment Centers of America on Wednesday announced it is closing its Tulsa hospital.

CTCA Tulsa will cease operations as of June 1, according to a news release announcing the closure. The release notes that the company had been "working tirelessly to overcome significant patient access and insurance limitations that inexplicably restrict patient care options and prevent patient choice in this market."

“CTCA has been proud to serve the community and cancer patients from our location in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the past 30 years,” Dana Haynie, president of CTCA Tulsa, said in the release. “Our top priorities during this transition will be to provide a seamless transition of our patients’ care and ensure our 400 employees are provided with resources and support as they navigate this difficult time as well.”

As part of a national network of cancer hospitals, CTCA Tulsa combines advanced forms of surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and imaging services with scientifically supported therapies such as nutrition, spiritual support, mind-body medicine and naturopathic medicine. CTCA has programs for treating neurological, gastrointestinal, hematologic, head and neck, lung and breast cancers, among others.

Cancer Treatment Centers of America has other hospitals in Atlanta, Chicago, Phoenix and Philadelphia, and outpatient clinics in Chicago, Gilbert, Arizona; Gurnee, Illinois; North Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Tulsa hospital at 10109 E. 79th St. provides advanced cancer treatment to residents of Oklahoma and the surrounding region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

