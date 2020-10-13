Cancel trick-or-treating? 'Oh, heck no,' health department director says weeks ahead of Halloween

Traditional Halloween activities such as trick-or-treating will not be cancelled in Tulsa County this year.
"Oh, heck, no," said Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department.
"Halloween is something that can still be fun for kids and families, as long as people follow the same general recommendations of watching your distance, washing your hands and avoiding crowded, indoor events," Dart said Tuesday during a regular city/county news briefing on COVID-19.
"Frankly, to be honest, I can't think of a better opportunity to have some fun while wearing a mask," he said.
However, Dart said it is important for everyone to make modifications, including masks that cover both the nose and mouth.
"A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn't leave gaps around the face."
He also said costume masks should not be worn over cloth masks "because it could be dangerous and make it harder for people to breathe.
"Instead, consider using a Halloween-inspired cloth mask."
He said trick-or-treaters should plan to walk around with their own families and not in large groups, staying six feet away from others outside the immediate family.
He also recommended that trick-or-treaters carry hand sanitizer and use it or wash hands with soap before opening candy.
For those handing out candy, he recommended that people "find creative ways" to maintain distance between them and trick-or-treaters.
