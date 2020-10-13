Cancel trick-or-treating? 'Oh, heck no,' health department director says weeks ahead of Halloween

Traditional Halloween activities such as trick-or-treating will not be cancelled in Tulsa County this year.

"Oh, heck, no," said Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department.

"Halloween is something that can still be fun for kids and families, as long as people follow the same general recommendations of watching your distance, washing your hands and avoiding crowded, indoor events," Dart said Tuesday during a regular city/county news briefing on COVID-19.

"Frankly, to be honest, I can't think of a better opportunity to have some fun while wearing a mask," he said.

However, Dart said it is important for everyone to make modifications, including masks that cover both the nose and mouth.

"A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn't leave gaps around the face."

He also said costume masks should not be worn over cloth masks "because it could be dangerous and make it harder for people to breathe.

"Instead, consider using a Halloween-inspired cloth mask."