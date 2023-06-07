Poor air quality in Oklahoma and the northern U.S. has continued as over 400 wildfires rage through Canada.

The state Department of Environmental Quality and the Indian Nations Council of Governments issued ozone alert days for Tulsa and surrounding areas Tuesday and Wednesday, likely the result of widespread fires in Canada. Ozone alerts forecast that concentrations of ozone will approach levels of concern in the following 24 hours after the alert is sent.

Canada’s forest fires, which spread from British Columbia to Quebec and Nova Scotia, started burning about two weeks ago, with the smoke visible from the International Space Station. More than half of the fires are uncontained as of Wednesday, according to Canada’s minister of public safety Bill Blair.

Blair tweeted June 1 that an equivalent of over 5 million football fields have burned in the country this year.

Clinton Johnson, director of the Office of Energy and Environmental Sustainability for the Indian Nations Council of Governments, called the Canadian wildfires an extraordinary event, saying the ozone levels and poor air quality moving through Oklahoma are not normal.

Johnson explained that wildfires, even in other states and countries, can affect the ozone and air quality of Oklahoma. He said it typically happens on hot days with little to no wind, which allows the air pollution to sit in the air.

Several states, such as New York, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, on Tuesday issued air quality advisories, which are issued when air pollution levels are found to be currently unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Erin Hatfield, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality public information officer, said high levels of ozone happen because of weather conditions, emissions and what the department calls “transport.” Transport describes the impacts or conditions carried in the air from another area, like the smoke from Canada spreading across the U.S.

According to INCOG, Tulsa’s air quality index was 179 as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. An index over 100 is considered unhealthy for certain groups. Much of the northeast U.S.’s air quality index sat in the unhealthy to hazardous categories, which is an index over 150.

Tulsa exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s ozone standard, which is when the 8-hour average is 0.071 or greater, Tuesday. Tulsa has exceeded the ozone standard five times this year, including Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of this week.

So far in 2023, the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area, which includes seven counties, has had three ozone alert days. Last year, there were seven total ozone alert days between May and October.

Johnson said ozone alert days and poor air quality could, and probably will, continue for the rest of the week and into this weekend. He explained that ozone alert days aim to help the general public make informed decisions about their health.

Hatfield said sensitive groups, which include those with respiratory ailments or heart disease, may feel adverse health effects due to the increased levels of ozone pollution.

In order to reduce exposure and avoid ozone formation, Hatfield suggested residents carpool, revert to alternative modes of transportation and avoid mowing lawns or refueling cars in the middle of the day. She also said people can avoid rush-hour traffic, work remotely or combine errands into single trips.

Johnson said INCOG has partnered with Tulsa Transit this year to offer free fairs on ozone alert days in the months of July and August.

“This is a terrible start for the ozone season, but I hope some wind picks up and people follow voluntary efforts to reduce emissions,” Johnson said.

To receive an air quality health advisory, email sign-up at: https://www.deq.ok.gov/air-quality-division/sign-up-for-air-quality-notifications/

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.