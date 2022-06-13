Camper in tent next to victims recalls 1977 Oklahoma Girl Scout murders: 'I had a lot of survivor's guilt' (copy)

Three girls were missing.

That much was certain, once the head count had been completed.

But in the moment, Leigh Miller had no way of fathoming what it meant.

“They wouldn’t tell us anything,” she said, describing the scene she woke up to on June 13, 1977, the first morning of summer camp.

Almost before she knew what was happening, she added, she was being loaded onto a bus.

Less than 24 hours after it started, camp was over.

It was only later that Leigh, a 9-year-old Tulsa Girl Scout making her first visit to Camp Scott in Mayes County, would find out the truth.

Three girls were not just missing — they were dead.

And she knew who they were. She had slept in the tent closest to theirs.

This Monday marks 45 years since the slayings of Lori Farmer, 8, Michele Guse, 9, and Denise Milner, 10, in what would become known as the Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders.

The case has been back in the news recently.

Ahead of the anniversary, DNA findings were made public that pointed to the longtime main suspect, Gene Leroy Hart, who died in 1979.

The story is also reaching new audiences through an ABC News/Hulu docuseries released in May.

Miller said the new series has brought back memories that for years she’s tried to suppress.

One of those, she said, is her belief that she was in the tent closest to the victims’.

Records recently confirmed that as a fact. But Miller didn’t really need them to.

Memories of the screams she’s convinced she heard will always be confirmation enough.

‘Weird feeling’

Miller, a longtime Tulsan, is upfront and honest about her life, which has not been easy.

For years, she struggled with substance abuse and addiction, and she even spent time in jail at 18 on a robbery charge.

But she finally was able to turn it around. In 2012, Miller entered recovery, and today she is on a good path.

As an advocate and parent mentor for Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, she works with women, many with stories similar to hers, who are trying to get their children back from state custody.

Miller said there were other trauma factors that contributed to her addiction and mental health struggles.

But through therapy, she has come to believe that at least some of it traces back to her experience at Camp Scott.

Miller, who was about to start fifth grade at Patrick Henry Elementary School, had never attended camp before that summer.

“I was a shy kid and scared about going,” she said. “I didn’t really know anyone. I’d never even slept in a tent.”

She began to make friends, though, soon after arriving.

Miller was assigned to the seventh tent in her unit.

A few yards from hers, and farthest from the counselors’ tent, was the last tent in the row.

Miller met her neighbors and remembers both Farmer and Milner. Milner, she said, “was quiet like me.”

That first afternoon and evening came and went, concluding with a campfire and songs before the kids settled in.

Miller didn’t sleep well, and she recalls that at one point she needed to go to the bathroom.

“But I couldn’t get any of my tentmates to go with me,” she said. “So I just held it.”

It was sometime after that that she heard what sounded like screams.

But assuming it was just overexcited kids on the first night of camp, “I didn’t think anything of it,” she said.

Miller awoke the next morning to a “really weird feeling.”

The counselors seemed to be on “high alert,” she said.

“They kept counting everybody. I was in the front of the line. I heard the counselor say, ‘We’ve got all of them but three.’”

It didn’t register what that meant, Miller said.

“Then we were told to just leave our stuff. It was an emergency, and we had to go home. That’s all I remember them saying.”

“No one was scared, but we were confused.”

The scene back in Tulsa only heightened that confusion at first.

A big crowd of people was on hand for the arrival of the buses.

As Miller expected, her parents were there waiting. But with them was their church minister.

“It was Pastor Bob. And I was like, ‘Why is he here?’”

Clearly, something was wrong.

Stepping off the bus into her parents’ waiting arms, “I asked my mother what was going on,” Miller said. “And she said, ‘Let’s get in the car, and I’ll explain everything.’”

That explanation was not anything Miller could have been prepared for.

“I just felt a chill go down my back,” she said of being informed of the murders. “Then I remembered the screams.”

Not alone

About two weeks later, Miller and her parents were asked to return to the camp to retrieve her things.

That was likely when they first realized how close her tent was to the victims’.

“We were told to go through my stuff and see if anything was missing,” she said. “But I just wanted to take everything and get out of there.”

Miller was never questioned by authorities at any point. She doesn’t know why, though it could be that her parents denied them access.

Understandably, she said, her parents were protective. They tried to shield her from any news about the crimes.

“They said they would tell me anything I needed to know,” Miller said. But in the end, the subject wasn’t talked about at all.

Looking back now, Miller believes she needed to talk.

“I had a lot of survivor’s guilt,” she said.

She pushed it to the back of her mind, and as the years went by, she would never read or watch anything related to the case.

However, the publicity surrounding the new docuseries compelled her to check it out.

When a camp counselor in one episode talked about still having feelings of guilt, it struck a chord with Miller.

“I wanted to reach out to her,” she said.

In her current work and advocacy, a message that Miller emphasizes to clients is “you’re not alone.”

By talking about this experience now, 45 years later, she hopes to accomplish something similar.

“If it can help anyone, that’s what I want.”

That includes any of the other girls who were there.

“We were so young,” Miller said. “We didn’t know what to do with all this. And I just want them to know they’re not alone.”

