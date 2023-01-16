Camera obscura installation turns Greenwood District upside down

Don’t let the name scare you — camera obscura is clearly cool. And photographer Mark Zimmerman is happy to tell you all about it.

Better yet, take a look for yourself. Zimmerman, a professor of photography at the University of Central Oklahoma, has set up a camera obscura installation inside the third-floor office of Greenwood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Culver Freeman.

Here’s how it works: Zimmerman emptied the room and used black plastic to block the outside light from entering Freeman’s office, which faces Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street. The only light allowed to enter passes through a 4,000-millimeter lens.

What a visitor sees when he enters the room is a wall-to-ceiling-to-wall reflection of the world outside Culver’s office — only it’s all backward and upside down. Yes, upside-down buildings and cars zooming along backward.

“Light travels in a straight line,” Zimmerman said. “So what is happening is what is reflected outdoors essentially comes through this hole, or this lens in this case, and projects onto the wall, paper, whatever the surface is.

“So the reason why it is upside down and backwards is, again, light can’t bend around and fix itself. It actually just reflects through the lens and ends up being upside down and backwards.”

Zimmerman said the brain takes care of turning the world right-side up, but that most people may not know that.

“Our eyes will do this, every camera does this, obviously, our brain automatically flips that,” he said. “Even in the 1800s, they had scientists that put on glasses that had prisms and they would see everything upside down, but their brain would eventually fix that.”

The free camera obscura installation will be open to the public again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday on the third floor at 101 N. Greenwood Ave. No reservations are required.

At 4:30 p.m. Friday, at the same location, Zimmerman will give a free lecture titled: "A Window to the World: A Reflection on the Camera Obscura, Photography, and Time."

The camera obscura installation is part of the Greenwood Chamber Arts Program. Deirdre Evans-Pritchard, visiting arts program director for Greenwood Community Development Corp., organized the event.

Funding was provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.

After hosting a photography exhibit in October and a craft market in December, Evans-Pritchard said, the decision was made that the next event should focus on the buildings in the historic district.

“When it is about the actual space, it makes you think about the space,” she said.

Asked what people can expect to see when they come to the installation, Evans-Pritchard hit the nail on the head.

“I like to describe it as what it would feel like if you were tiny and inside your camera,” she said. “You are basically inside a camera, seeing how the camera works.”

Even for a photographer like Zimmerman, the installation is about a lot more than flashing cool images on a wall.

“I don’t know. I like the idea that I can throw in a little bit of history, but it is still so new for everyone. Most people never witness this, think about it when they use their phones or their cameras.

“When they are seeing it, they don’t actually know that this is what takes place, but all these things, all this technology, or our brain, flips it for us.”