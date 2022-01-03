 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
California woman succumbs to injuries from Tulsa crash
0 Comments

California woman succumbs to injuries from Tulsa crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A California woman has succumbed to injuries she suffered in a November crash in Tulsa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Leticia Lopez, 44, of Fullerton, California, was hospitalized in critical condition Nov. 25 after a crash involving another vehicle along Interstate 244 near Harvard Avenue about 4 a.m., according to the report. She died Dec. 29. 

Troopers have not yet determined what happened to cause the crash, but they have reported that Lopez was not wearing her seatbelt in her 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. 

A 24-year-old Muskogee woman driving the other vehicle involved, a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, was treated and released from a hospital the same day, reports state. 

Each driver's condition remains under investigation. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing rehearses medal ceremony ahead of Winter Games

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert