California woman succumbs to injuries from Tulsa crash

A California woman has succumbed to injuries she suffered in a November crash in Tulsa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Leticia Lopez, 44, of Fullerton, California, was hospitalized in critical condition Nov. 25 after a crash involving another vehicle along Interstate 244 near Harvard Avenue about 4 a.m., according to the report. She died Dec. 29.

Troopers have not yet determined what happened to cause the crash, but they have reported that Lopez was not wearing her seatbelt in her 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.

A 24-year-old Muskogee woman driving the other vehicle involved, a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, was treated and released from a hospital the same day, reports state.

Each driver's condition remains under investigation.

