Mayor G.T. Bynum’s initial list of projects for the proposed four-year, $772 million Improve Our Tulsa extension includes many of the usual suspects: road resurfacing, roof repairs and new fire trucks.

Then there is an investment the likes of which the city has never made before — $75 million for housing. When coupled with existing city housing-related funding, the new Tulsa Housing Initiative will have more than $104 million dedicated to increasing Tulsa's housing stock.

“There is a historic need in our community to get housing built and that requires a historic response from the city of Tulsa,” Bynum said during a presentation to city councilors on Wednesday.

The proposed package also includes $279.8 million for streets and transportation, $249.4 million for improvements to city facilities, including $79.7 million for the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, and $47.5 million for a new public safety center.

Bynum made clear that the city has no plans to move the municipal court system out of downtown — it is currently in the Police Courts Building — and that the city would gladly sign up to be the first tenant if Tulsa County ends up building a new courthouse.

The city’s park system, meanwhile, would receive $31.9 million — including approximately $8 million for long-awaited repairs to Page Belcher and Mohawk Park golf courses.

Bynum also potentially upped the city’s commitment to the construction of a new Gilcrease Museum by proposing $10 million in matching funds. The money would go to the Gilcrease if another $10 million in private dollars can be raised for the project.

As recently as last month, there was a $20.5 million funding gap to build the exhibits for the museum.

“There is no question that the cost of that (museum) has gone up way beyond what any of us expected when it started, but none of us were expecting once-in-a-generation inflation that is driving that cost up,” Bynum said. "So the question we have now is: Do we finish it the way that it should be finished, or not?

“And I get the frustration with it, again, I share it, but I think this is a once-in-a-century opportunity to build a museum that is going to house the greatest collection of American art and history west of the Mississippi, that the citizens of Tulsa own.”

The IOT extension vote is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 8, but Bynum said there will be much discussion surrounding the proposal between now and them.

“My administration has developed the best consensus that we could come up with, but I am confident that what the voters vote on in August isn’t going to 100 % be what I submitted today,” Bynum said after the meeting. “We will have a lot of back-and-forth with the council over the next two months. We are going to have public town hall meetings where we will hear from citizens what they think we ought to be doing."

What the $104.2 million Tulsa Housing Initiative would include is unclear. Bynum said that if the IOT extension is approved by voters, it would ultimately be up to the city’s elected officials to determine how the housing funds are spent.

He added that the Housing, Homelessness & Mental Health Task Force established by the City Council and the Mayor’s Office would help inform those decisions.

“I know that we want to get a low-barrier shelter open, and this would make sense to do that,” Bynum said. “I know that there is interest from the philanthropic community, if the city would bring money to the table, in partnering with us to do some projects around the community."

The Tulsa Housing Initiative is separate from the $500 million Tulsa Housing Challenge Bynum announced last year. That program is a citywide goal for housing investments over the next two years, the bulk of which is expected to come from the private sector.

The mayor’s proposal to fund housing was well-timed. Earlier in the day, councilors were briefed on the recently released Tulsa Citywide Housing Assessment. The study found that the city will need to come up with 12,900 housing units over the next 10 years at a cost of approximately $2.5 billion.

While the private sector will account for much of that investment, a $37 million annual funding gap exists, according to the study.

“We know that there will be things that we want the city to do, we just need to have the funding available to do them,” Bynum said.

The IOT extension proposed Wednesday would be funded through bonds backed by sales and property taxes. It had originally been a $609 million proposal, but Bynum said that the projected revenue increased because the initial funding calculations were based on the city using short-term bonds rather than long-term bonds to finance the package.

The first Improve Our Tulsa package, for $918.7 million, was approved in 2013, followed by the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal in 2019.