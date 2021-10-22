Bynum: Vaccine mandate for city workers would be 'harmful' amid staffing challenges in Tulsa and beyond

While celebrating city workers' response to an incentive program for vaccinations against COVID-19, Mayor G.T. Bynum said he will not consider a mandate for first responders.

"I think it would have a harmful impact on public safety staffing in Tulsa," he said Friday in an update on the city's pandemic response efforts.

Similar mandates, he said, have made news recently in New York City, where concerns now focus on the percentage of first responders threatening to quit over being forced to get vaccinated.

"You've seen Oklahoma City (Police Department) initially proposed doing that for their academies and then backed off of it," Bynum noted.

He said he hasn't even requested the city legal department look into whether first responders' local collective bargaining agreements allow for something like a vaccine mandate.