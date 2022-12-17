Bynum provides more details on $500 million Tulsa Housing Challenge

Mayor G. T. Bynum last week provided an update on his $500 million Tulsa Housing Challenge, saying the clock is already ticking on the two-year initiative and that the city’s financial contribution to the effort would come largely through federal funds and other dollars the city has at its disposal.

The challenge was the largest and potentially most consequential program to address homelessness announced by the mayor during his State of the City address last month.

“Since I gave the speech, the response has been incredible from the development community and from the philanthropic and nonprofit community,” Bynum said. “I think there is a strong desire to be part of this effort.

“I feel really good about the kind of start we have gotten off to in addressing the housing shortage that exists in Tulsa based on the responses.”

The challenge is intended to bring together developers, philanthropies and nonprofits — with support from the city and other government entities — to work on increasing all types of housing stocks across Tulsa. But Bynum has said the city will channel most of its available financial resources to where the need is greatest — into transitional, supportive and affordable housing.

“The city’s role overall is to channel focus on the effort and then also, to utilize all of the resources that we have at our disposal to support the effort,” Bynum said. “We have downtown development revolving loan funds that are available, we have an Affordable Housing Trust Fund in place.

“And as we create TIFs (Tax Increment Finance districts) in other areas, we can use those proceeds to help fund development.”

Bynum said that he and the City Council recently agreed to use an additional $6.5 million in federal funding to provide rental housing for people experiencing homelessness.

When it comes to defining what an “investment in housing” means, Bynum said the term pertains to capital investment, whether it be in the form of city incentives or developers’ spending.

“It’s A to Z; it’s everything that could go into that,” he said. “We want to have a running tally of the projects that are in the pipeline, the projects that are under construction and everything else and be able to share that regularly with the A Way Home for Tulsa team as we move forward on this.”

A Way Home for Tulsa is a consortium of more than 30 local organizations and government entities that is leading an effort to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring in Tulsa.

The latest point-in-time count for Tulsa County, done in January, showed 1,063 people experiencing homeless. A more recent indicator, compiled by A Way Home for Tulsa, found that 2,200 people in the county accessed services for the homeless in November.

Bynum reiterated his desire to see other local government entities involved in the housing challenge.

“The city will not be the majority of funding in this. The majority of the funding in this will come from private sources,” Bynum said. “But the city has a big part to play, as do the state, the county and tribal governments, in incentivizing and helping facilitate that private investment that can really magnify the impact of this.”

In the last two fiscal years, the city has provided $14.1 million in federal dollars to local nonprofits to address the needs of the homeless, nearly all of it one-time allocations made in response to the pandemic of 2020 and the freezing temperatures of February 2021.

City Housing Policy Director Travis Hulse said about 5.5%, or approximately $770,000, of the funding came from HUD’s annual allocation to the city.

In a typical year, Hulse said, the city receives approximately $6 million from HUD spread over four programs, with only a portion of that going directly to fund housing initiatives.

Hulse said as the city looks to increase the amount of federal dollars it receives for housing, the likely path forward will be to work with organizations like Housing Solutions, the lead agency of A Way Home for Tulsa.

“They have increased available funding over the past couple of years and they continue to try and do that,” Hulse said. “And I think that is really where we see the greatest opportunity to increase our funding.”

Bynum said perhaps the most important role the city can play in the Tulsa Housing Challenge is to ensure that developers don’t hit roadblocks at City Hall when they are trying to get projects off the ground.

“We need to be doing everything we can as a city government to have our development process as efficient as it can be to facilitate the construction of this stuff,” Bynum said. “There are other cities — probably the most notorious would be Los Angeles — who have made big commitments on the dollar side of building housing, but their development processes are so cumbersome that there hasn’t been the follow through on the construction side.

“And so we want to make sure that is not a challenge here in Tulsa, and that the red carpet is rolled out for anybody who wants to invest in housing in our city.”

Staff Writer Kevin Canfield’s most memorable stories of 2022 Participant in city's first naturalization ceremony recounts 'amazing experience' of becoming an American Constitutional carry, straw purchases and 'ghost guns' contributing to 'wild, wild West' environment in Tulsa, police chief says Longtime city employee Dwain Midget dies: 'A real blow' to Tulsa, former mayor says Fearing harassment, election workers are quitting, Tulsa County official says $50 million grant will help reimagine north Tulsa neighborhood: Envision Comanche Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now