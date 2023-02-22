Mayor G.T. Bynum is proposing a $12.2 million budget amendment that he said would expedite the construction of the new Gilcrease Museum building and a new animal shelter.

The proposal would provide each project with an additional $6.1 million. The funds would come from the city's fund balance and would not affect funding for any other city capital projects.

“Both of these are being brought forward because of the timeliness of the need,” Bynum told city councilors during a committee meeting on Wednesday.

The projects have seen their costs increase due to inflation and, in the case of the animal shelter, additions to the original design.

Bynum said the additional $6.1 million for the museum would close the funding gap for the construction of the building but not address the $20.5 million needed to build its exhibits.

“The team is out there building the museum as we speak, and we are approaching a point in March where we need to have funding in place to finish the construction of the building,” the mayor said.

What the city does not want to see happen, Bynum said, is to have “a construction crew out there working on a building and run out of funds and then have to pull off and then pay for them to come back and restart later.”

The budget for the Gilcrease construction is $139.2 million. If councilors approve the mayor’s budget amendment next week, city funding for the project would reach approximately $82 million. Bynum said more than $37 million in private funding has been raised.

City officials say they plan to have the museum building completed by November 2024.

After initially planning to overhaul the existing Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter at 3031 N. Erie Ave., the city decided late last year to build a new facility on 3.5 acres at 36th Street North and Pawnee Drive, just south of the Tulsa Zoo.

The city budgeted $4.7 million to remodel and expand the existing animal shelter. By last summer, city officials began exploring whether a new facility could be built at a cost similar to the requested improvements, as the shelter’s needs have continued to grow.

Bynum said the current budget for the project is $13.8 million, $2.7 million of which is for contingencies. The city says it hopes to begin construction by the end of 2024.