Bynum, most other city elected officials, quiet on gun control measures

In the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s mass shooting inside a south Tulsa medical center, city elected officials haven’t had too much to say about gun regulations.

Part of that can be explained by the fact that Oklahoma municipalities don’t make the laws regulating the possession and carry of firearms.

That’s up to the state and federal governments.

But municipalities — Tulsa included — lobby the state Legislature to pass laws they believe would benefit their communities.

In the hours after the shooting, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said his focus was on the victims of the shooting.

“If we want to have a policy discussion, that is something to be had in the future, but not tonight,” he said. “Not tonight.”

On Friday, he declined a Tulsa World request to be interviewed about recent gun safety regulations proposed by state Democrats, the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith.

“As is my long-standing practice, if I have something to convey to our congressional delegation or the governor, I do it directly — not through the media or through group letters,” Bynum said. “My focus right now is on a community that is grieving a tragedy.”

Keith has shared her concerns on Facebook and in the local media, and she has already penned letters to Oklahoma’s congressional delegation.

“God gave us the intelligence to deal with this and we need to all step up and create solutions to stop the killing,” she wrote on Facebook. “It's unconscionable that we allow our school children and teachers to die and traumatize those who survive because we refuse to address this glaring issue of guns.”

She told the Tulsa World on Friday that she wished “all of our elected officials would step up because we have a window where people are listening to what is going on here, and we have a short window where we can be effective at saying we’ve got to address this issue. Otherwise, that window is gone.”

Four people were shot and killed inside the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus on Wednesday: Dr. Preston Phillips, 59; Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; receptionist Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love, 73, of Mannford.

The shooter, 45-year-old Michael Louis of Muscogee, killed himself at the scene.

Police say Louis blamed Phillips for the pain he was feeling after the doctor operated on his back May 19.

Louis used a pistol and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to kill his victims. Both were purchased legally — the pistol three days before the shooting and the rifle less than three hours before.

In response to questions from the Tulsa World, several city councilors indicated a willingness to discuss whether changes to the state’s gun regulations are needed, and to advocate for them should there be a consensus to do so.

“Yes and yes,” said Councilor Mykey Arthrell.

Councilor Jeannie Cue said she's always willing to discuss how the city can improve public safety, and that includes a conversation around guns.

"When I learn more about what the law is now, I would be willing to have those discussions," Cue said. "But I need to look further into what the law is.”

Council Chairwoman Lori Decter Wright has expressed support on Facebook for changing the status quo and said there needs to be a conversation about balancing personal rights and community safety, but that ultimately the power to change gun laws lies with the people.

“If people really want a change in this state and country, they need to go out and register to vote,” she said.

Councilor Crista Patrick said “better education and competency around guns should be required.”

Keith would like to see lawmakers start by passing a red flag law. She’s also in favor of strengthening background checks and establishing a waiting period for gun purchases.

“Those are low-hanging fruit,” she said. “I think those should get consensus.”

Councilor Jayme Fowler said he is open to a conversation on guns and would be willing to advocate for modifications in laws if he supported them.

At the same time, he made clear that he believes it will take more than legislation to address gun violence.

“If parents, no matter their position on gun ownership, would sit down and watch one of these ‘lifelike,’ incredibly violent video games their children are actively engaged with, they would be stunned,” Fowler said. “These violent video games feed the violence frenzy.”

Councilor Connie Dodson said she is a gun owner who does not support many of the restrictions being proposed.

"Our (U.S.) Constitution and federal judicial decisions limit our ability to add additional restrictions," Dodson said, "... Even red flag warnings would not prevent mass shootings when there is no history in the shooter's past to raise flags; and even if there is, they would just choose other illegal paths."

Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, meanwhile, said she is "willing to discuss anything."

State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said last week that House Democrats are asking that the Legislature’s special session call be amended to include the topic of gun control.

The goals of Stand Against Violence and Extremism Act, or “SAVE,” are to enact a red flag law, repeal the permitless-carry law, repeal the concealed-carry law in zoos and public parks, implement a waiting period and raise the age requirement for the purchase of firearms to 21.

“It is not true that we can’t do anything and it is not true that we couldn’t have prevented what happened at Saint Francis,” Nichols said. “And honestly, these were all things that we were very passionate about before the first shot was fired here.”

After the mass killings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, the executive committee of the U.S. Conference of Mayors urged Congress to act on two gun control measures approved by the House but pending in the Senate: The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 (H.R. 8) and the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 (H.R. 1446).

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt signed on to the statement.

Councilor Kara Joy McKee said she would like to see Bynum sign it as well.

“Would I like to see tighter gun regulations? Yes, I think almost everyone would,” McKee said. “That is what surveys show.”

McKee has also shared her views on Facebook, writing, "Things won't get better until the American people upset about gun violence get as organized as the people bulling (sic) our legislators into action."

Councilor Phil Lakin said he believes direct communication between councilors and state legislators is a better approach to addressing the issue.

"All councilors have contacts with our state legislators as colleagues and as constituents," Lakin said. "I would prefer we use these connections, which tend to be better received and more productive, on issues like this that the council doesn't directly control."

