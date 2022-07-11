Bynum hires chief administrative officer

A familiar face is returning to City Hall.

Mayor G.T Bynum on Monday named Keri Fothergill chief administrative officer for the city.

Fothergill has been serving as County Commissioner Karen Keith’s chief deputy since May 2020.

Prior to joining Keith’s staff, Fothergill worked at the city for nearly 20 years and also worked for the City Council from 2004-2008.

“I am excited to have Keri Fothergill join our team at the city of Tulsa‘s chief administrative officer.,” Bynum said. “Keri brings tremendous institutional knowledge after working at the city through five mayoral administrations and spending the last several years as deputy to a great public servant at Tulsa County, Commissioner Karen Keith.

“I have long appreciated Keri’s strong focus on customer service, and I am grateful for her help in leading the best team of public servants in any city in America.”

Fothergill begins her new job July 25. She will serve in the mayor’s cabinet and manage the Customer Care, Human Resources, Information Technology, Municipal Courts and Working in Neighborhoods departments.

Fothergill earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa in Liberal Studies with a focus in Administrative Leadership and Conflict Resolution.

She has volunteered and served on various boards, including Child Abuse Network, the former Tulsa Crime Commission and Tulsa Global Alliance.

Fothergill also holds certifications in Lean Six Sigma and i2i Agile Marketing.