Bynum comes to the defense of city councilor as dark money ads begin pouring in

It’s the week before Election Day and the “garbage,” as Mayor G.T. Bynum calls dark money political ads, is starting to hit Tulsans’ mailboxes.

And that’s got the mayor springing into action.

A day after he said he has no plans to use his political action committee, the Greater Tulsa PAC, to endorse and provide financial support to City Council candidates, he hopes to do just that on behalf of District 6 Councilor Connie Dodson.

“I have no further plans to get involved in races, unless more garbage like this pops up,” Bynum told the Tulsa World on Tuesday. “I can’t stand idly by while anonymous groups lie about good public servants.

“I have encouraged GTPAC to support Connie given this anonymous interference, but it is up to them what that looks like.”

Dodson, who was first elected in 2014, faces two challengers in Tuesday’s general election: Christian Bengel and Lewana Harris.

A mailer that began arriving at District 6 residents’ homes this week accuses Dodson of being a “Liberal Democrat” who has accepted money from Democratic groups “trying to bring their woke ideology into Tulsa.”

The mailer was authorized and paid for by the Advance Oklahoma PAC in Oklahoma City. According to Federal Election Commission documents, Advance Oklahoma PAC was established in Alexandria, Virginia.

Bynum was not impressed. He went on Facebook on Tuesday morning to defend Dodson’s record of service on the City Council, including her fiscal responsibility and staunch support for first responders.

“She has never approved a tax increase,” Bynum wrote. "She has been a tireless advocate for investment in District 6 — including a new fire station under construction right now that will greatly improve life-saving response times, a community health clinic to provide better medical care, and a substantial overhaul of McCullough Park that will make it one of the best parks in the city.”

Bynum said Monday that he had no plans to get the GT PAC involved in the City Council races, adding, “unless someone asks me to do something.”

Apparently, someone has. Bynum — in his role as mayor, not as a representative of the GT PAC — endorses District 9 City Councilor Jayme Fowler in a video ad that began circulating recently.

Bynum has said previously that the PAC was created to assist candidates who found themselves opposed by dark money groups, as he and at least two city councilors were in 2020.

“Dark money” refers to expenditures on behalf of campaigns without the original source of the funds being disclosed.

The City Council elections are Tuesday. Early in-person voting at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.