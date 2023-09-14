Michael Dekker Tulsa World Business Writer Follow Michael Dekker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Building standards for cyberspace behavior and digital technology such as artificial intelligence is imperative, a top U.S. State Department official said Thursday at the University of Tulsa.

“We are working on building coalitions of allies and partners to deter misbehavior in cyberspace,” said Nathanial Fick, the first U.S. ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy.

“We lead incident response to attacks. We lead efforts at the United Nations in New York to develop norms governing responsible behavior in cyberspace.”

Fick was at TU on Thursday to give a presentation and take questions from students and faculty. TU’s School of Cyber Studies is one of the top programs of its type in the country.

He spoke with the Tulsa World before his public presentation.

Fick is a tech executive and entrepreneur, a retired Marine and combat veteran in Afghanistan and Iraq, and best-selling author who in June 2022 was confirmed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He said artificial intelligence is among the areas he discusses with representatives from around the world.

Asked about perceptions of the dangers of AI, he said: “9/11 and its aftermath were a formative experience for me. I was a Marine at the time. I read the 9/11 Commission report with interest. The most interesting piece for me was the attribution of the attacks to primarily a failure of imagination.”

It’s a great cautionary tale, he believes.

“The one thing that we, in government positions, cannot allow to happen is that we succumb again to failures of imagination,” Fick said. “Whatever terrible thing that you can imagine in an AI-powered future, we need to take seriously.”

He disagrees with a call for a pause to AI development.

“The reality is our adversaries are not going to pause,” he said. “When we pause all we do is give up the lead.”

The country’s approach to AI is to start with voluntary commitments from leading artificial intelligence developers.

“The voluntary is important because, one, it doesn’t constrain innovation. We really need to maintain our innovative edge in this area and not cede our leading position to our adversaries, and, two, voluntary means fast,” he said. “These voluntary commitments are a first step toward a governance structure; they’re not the last step. But they enabled us to get out the door quickly with a robust set of principals around safety.”

He also said it is essential to make sure users can distinguish between AI-generated content and content that is not.

“The companies agreed to these principals. And now we’re working to multi-lateralize them — to get other non-U.S. companies involved, to get partner governments to be supportive, to translate all of this into a code of conduct that countries can sign up to so that we can govern AI and safeguard our citizens and put guardrails in place, given the huge amount of risk,” he said.

“But again, the North Star needs to be to maintain our innovative edge.”

Fick’s area is not only in cybersecurity policy but also in digital policy, which includes cable, fiber, wireless networks, satellites and data centers.

He advocates for programs that aim for more people to take tech jobs. There are 400,000 such jobs unfilled in the U.S., he said.

“The majority of my time is spent on diplomatic engagement outside the U.S. Sometimes that’s with allies and partners; sometimes it’s with competitors,” he said.

“I’m in the room all over the world on a regular basis with Chinese representatives, with Russian representatives, advocating and articulating the American point of view on a lot of this stuff.”

