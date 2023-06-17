The Tulsa World is reshaping its reporting and coverage of local business and we need your help.

My name is Michael Dekker and I am the new business reporter for the Tulsa World.

I have been at the Tulsa World since 2002, and have worked at newspapers in Oklahoma and Kansas since 1989.

I am excited about this new opportunity and aim to provide the most comprehensive local business coverage in the area.

We are working on a number of changes to improve what we offer the community. This includes focusing coverage on these popular topics: the local economy, local businesses doing extraordinary things, local innovation in industry and with employees, entrepreneurship, leadership, real estate, development, employment and the business of health care.

The goal is simple: Tulsa has a lot going on and we want to dedicate a reporter and pages to covering it all when it comes to business and economic development.

We also want to offer different perspectives from those working and leading in business in the Tulsa area.

We are bringing back our Business Viewpoint column that allows contributors to submit a first-person op-ed in 400-500 words. We want insight and access to give readers a chance to understand important topics and trends from those experiencing it.

We also will publish a column by Dave Ramsey, who made his name in personal finance with his radio show and is now writing a column about what he calls Entreleadership. Kim Komando’s column on all things tech will continue.

Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington will contribute in this new push in business coverage.

He will have a regular series called Leaders Next Door that offers a question-and-answer format with local leaders who are doing big things.

A new feature called Hacks and Habits also will allow Tulsans to share the things they do to help complete their to-do lists in hopes of giving readers some help at work.

We will have more details on this and some other new features later next month.

Business stories will be published in the daily paper and the newly titled Business section will debut next week in Sunday’s print edition. Online all the content can be found next week at tulsaworld.com/business.

We also want to be the place to celebrate employee promotions, new hires and leadership changes.

Our Business People feature allows businesses in their own words to share those announcements through our advertising department.

To place one, email the announcement and photos to advertising@tulsaworld.com.

That feature runs each Sunday in the Business section.

To pitch a story, send us a Business Viewpoint or give us a news tip about a local business, email us at business@tulsaworld.com.

We look forward to telling insightful and entertaining stories on the world of business in Tulsa. There are so many in this emerging era.

