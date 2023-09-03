Employers offering jobs in everything from administration to manufacturing to law enforcement will be ready to hire at the largest career fair in Tulsa on Thursday.

The Tulsa World Media Co. will host more than 40 organizations at the career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at The Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

Employers still have a chance to reserve a booth to meet hundreds of job seekers face-to-face.

Employers interested in setting up at the event, please call Recruitment Account Executive Jacqui McFarland at 918-833-0330 or email Jacqui.McFarland@tulsaworld.com.

“Our career fair is an opportunity for the Tulsa World to serve the community like no one else,” said Misti Rinehart, advertising director for the Tulsa World. “With so many open jobs, we are happy to do this event for local employers and promote it throughout the community to engage with active job seekers.”

The labor gap is evident. About 10 million jobs were open in the United States, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The career fair is just one way that the Tulsa World serves Tulsa-area employers with a team based in Tulsa.

“Most places helping with recruitment marketing don’t have someone local who can meet you in person,” McFarland said. “You are talking to me locally.”

McFarland, a former recruiter for companies and a small-business owner herself, understands all that’s involved with hiring people in today’s world.

“Before it was up to the employer on who to pick for a job,” she said. “Now it seems to be a job seeker’s choice because there are so many options out there. It used to be that an employer could post job description, a job seeker would just read it and apply. Now you have to go out there and sell your company on why someone should work for you. We can help you do that.”

Job openings that employers at the event want to fill include: retail associates, job coaches, store managers, medical assistants, laborers, welders, assemblers, electrical design engineers, machine operators, lift drivers, maintenance bus operator, registered nurses, pharmacy technicians, detention officers, foreman, fabricators, hotel front desk jobs, cooks, Class A and Class B drivers, sales representatives, groundskeepers, 911 operators, electricians, therapists, mail handlers, patrol officers, plumbers, customer service representatives and technicians.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.