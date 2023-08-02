Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A worker-relocation program that offers employees $10,000 to move to Tulsa is adding another incentive that should make the transition even more appealing, officials said.

Tulsa Remote, now in its fifth year of bringing remote workers to the city, announced this week that it will begin providing participants with an additional $800 in health and wellness services on top of its $10,000 relocation grants.

"Recognizing that relocating can be physically, mentally and emotionally draining, we are introducing these benefits to provide members with added support during their transition to Tulsa," said Justin Harlan, Tulsa Remote managing director.

"Our hope is that all members will take advantage of these opportunities in a way that best fits their personal needs, whether that be through a doctor's visit, gym membership or mental health support."

The benefits are made possible, he added, through program partnerships with Juno Medical and Plannly Health.

Launched by the George Kaiser Family Foundation with the first workers coming to Tulsa in 2019, the program distributes each $10,000 grant over the course of a year.

Officials recently completed the program's first comprehensive review, revealing that as of December, a total of 2,165 Tulsa Remote members had relocated to the city since it launched.

In that time, they generated $306.7 million in direct employment income.

Harlan said Tulsa Remote's goal is to welcome 1,000 new members this year and reach 4,000 total members by 2027.

The new benefits should only help toward those goals, he said.

Juno Medical is described as "the modern doctor's office providing comprehensive and affordable healthcare to families."

Plannly is "an adaptive well-being platform" offering personalized benefits to employees.

For more information, go to tulsaremote.com, juno.care or plannlyhealth.com.

