After receiving multiple citations for fire code violations, the property management company for Tulsa Promenade mall has decided to close the shopping center this week.

The fire code violations have nothing to do with Dillard's, the Tulsa Oilers’ ice rink that is under construction, or any of the other businesses operating on the perimeter of the mall at 41st Street and Yale Avenue.

“They are in compliance,” Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said. “They are actually considered separate buildings, even though they are connected, because they have their own suppression systems and they are working.”

The owner of the property is Tulsa Realty 126 LLC in Rochester, New York, according to city records.

Little said the property was inspected a couple of weeks ago in response to a citizen complaint. The mall continued to operate after those violations were found, Little said, because the owner of the affected properties hired a company to provide “fire watch.”

The fire watch will be discontinued Sept. 17, according to a Thursday update from Little.

The closure will affect only the handful of businesses that are still operating in the interior of the two-story structure, Little said. They include nail salons, clothing stores and a jewelry store.

A letter dated Monday was sent to tenants inside the mall confirming that their last day of operation will be Sunday. Management informed the tenants that they would be able to get access to remove inventory as needed.

Nisa Malik has owned a fragrance store inside the mall for 30 years and the nearby Nut Hut kiosk for 18 years, she said Friday.

Her store has been without air conditioning for four or five years, Malik said, and she said the property in general has poor maintenance.

"This is what we get. Yeah. So it's kind of sad," she said.

With another location already established at Woodland Hills Mall in south Tulsa, Malik said she can pick up and move.

"It's just, like, unexpected," she said. "Nobody knew what was going on."

This story will be updated.

