After working 10 years at the Nut Hut kiosk inside the Tulsa Promenade mall, Paresh Shah is out of a job.

Shah, 61, is one of dozens of employees and business owners who were informed Monday that the interior of the mall is closing effective Sunday.

“We have less than one week notice,” Shah said. “In this one week notice we can’t find a new location.”

The decision to close the interior portion of the mall was made by the property owner after the company was cited for fire code violations. The owner is Tulsa Realty 126 LLC in Rochester, New York, according to city records. A $7,200 past-due water bill has been paid, a city spokeswoman said Thursday.

The fire code violations have nothing to do with Dillard's, the Tulsa Oilers’ ice rink under construction, or any of the other businesses operating on the perimeter of the mall.

“They are in compliance,” Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said. “They are actually considered separate buildings, even though they are connected because they have their own suppression systems and they are working.”

Little said the property was inspected a couple of weeks ago in response to a citizen's complaint. The mall continued to operate after those violations were found, Little said, because the owner of the affected properties hired a company to provide “fire watch.”

The fire watch will be discontinued Sunday, according to a Thursday update from Little.

Little said the Tulsa Fire Department does not ever wish to see a businesses close, but he said the fire marshal’s first priority is public safety.

The closure will affect the roughly a dozen businesses, including nail salons, clothing stores and a jewelry store, that remain in the mall.

Nisa Malik has owned a fragrance store inside the mall for 30 years and the nearby Nut Hut kiosk for 18 years, she said Thursday.

Her store has been without air conditioning for four or five years, Malik said, and the property in general has not been well-maintained by the owner.

"This is what we get. Yeah. So it's kind of sad," she said.

With another location already established at Woodland Hills Mall in south Tulsa, Malik said she can pick up and move.

“It's just, like, unexpected," she said. "Nobody knew what was going on."

Bob Archer, owner of Medicare Prepare, said that after about a decade in the mall, he was not surprised when he received the notice.

“We have somewhere to go to; we just rented a spot,” Archer said. “But, yeah, it's just a pain because it's right in the middle of our work. We’re going to have to stop and change.

“It hasn't been great, but I will tell you the mall has been generally pretty good for us over the years.”

Sarah Meyer, an employee at Bridal Rentals and More, said the business is trying to make the best of a difficult situation.

“We’re looking at this as a new opportunity to find a bigger place because we have a lot of inventory. … You know, bright new eyes, (being) in a better place and just take it with the best of heart that we can,” Meyer said.

The letter to tenants informing them of the closing says they will be able to get access to remove inventory as needed.

As she packed up her store Thursday afternoon, that seemed to provide little solace to Malik.

“Oh, my god. It's horrible,” she said, “because all of these people are such nice family people.”

