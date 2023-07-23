Tulsa Country Club will undergo $14 million in improvements, including major renovations to its clubhouse, new buildings and other upgrades starting this fall.

The work will include:

A new secure entrance that will allow for easier member entry and an improved guest arrival experience while ensuring a more secure campus. The parking lot will be resurfaced and reconfigured with new lighting and landscaping.

New architectural steel canopies at entry points to the club.

Relocate and expand member bar and adult-focused dining to take advantage of golf course and skyline views. Family dining will also be relocated “to make it more convenient and comfortable for our families to dine at the club. Family dining will have direct access to our buffet and our family-oriented deck.”

Remodel the restroom and reception area in banquet and event space, including a family restroom, as well as remodeled office space for food and beverage team.

A new indoor teaching and practice facility with state-of-the-art simulator technology. The teaching center will have three bays and a gathering space for small events.

A new cart and club storage building that will expand cart fleet and bag storage capacity, as well as improve member and guest service.

Relocate turf and landscape maintenance complex to a new facility that will give staff better working conditions while maintaining safe and secure storage of maintenance equipment and materials.

Other areas of the clubhouse such as the Kid’s Club, Grab & Go, golf staff offices and locker rooms will receive refreshes.

“There is tremendous excitement among our membership for these improvements,” said Jason Fiscus, general manager of the country club. “We’re anxious to get started.”

A groundbreaking for the start of the work will be in mid-September or early October, he said, with work expected to take about 18 months.

The country club is just northwest of downtown at 701 N. Union Ave.

Its clubhouse is about 60,000 square feet.

Fiscus said discussions about the improvements have been ongoing among the club’s board and various committees for about seven years.

Cost of the improvements will be paid for in part by club members, who have the option of paying in a lump sum or over several months.

Depending on membership level, the cost could be $1,500 to 10,000 per member, he said.

“Our Project Finance Committee has designed a financial plan that includes three primary sources of funds — traditional bank borrowing, the sale of interest-bearing member notes, and participation of the entire membership via assessment,” the club said in a letter to its members.

“The board of directors realizes that this is a considerable commitment from our membership to transform our club campus and experience,” the letter said.

Tulsa Country Club, established in 1908, has about 700 member families, Fiscus said.

The former initiation fee for new members was $10,000, which must be paid up front, he said. That fee for new members will now be $20,000 with the improvements, he said.

The last major improvements at the club were in 2010 and 2011, which included upgrades to the clubhouse and a completely rebuilt 18-hole golf course, he said.



The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.