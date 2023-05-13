The Tulsa Higher Education Consortium wants to know which businesses in the area provide benefits to help their employees pay for higher education.

The consortium is committed to meeting workforce needs by working collaboratively to increase higher education opportunities in the region.

“The collaboration between higher education and local business is essential in strengthening Tulsa’s education and high-quality workforce,” said Sarah Wyatt, director of strategy and operations for the consortium. “The tuition assistance benefits list features businesses that are committed to investing in their employees’ educations. This type of commitment is critical for graduate and employee recruitment, upskilling the workforce, and keeping talented professionals in Tulsa.”

The following is a list of those companies that have responded to the consortium’s survey that gathers details published on its website, tulsahighered.com, which includes how to learn more about receiving the benefits.

To add your agency, business or organization to the list, visit the website and fill out a survey under Tuition Assistance Benefits.

Tulsa-area companies and organizations that offer tuition payment assistance/reimbursement

AAON Inc.

Alfa Laval

Amazon

Bama Companies Inc

BancFirst

Bixby Police Department

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma

BOK Financial

Brainerd Chemical Company Inc.

CAP Tulsa

Carter Healthcare

Chipotle

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

City of Muskogee

City of Owasso

City Year Tulsa

Community Action Resource and Development Inc

CymSTAR

Explorer Pipeline Company

Griffin Media

HE&M Saw

The Hertz Corporation

Hillcrest HealthCare System

Langston University

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Matrix Service Company

McAlister’s Deli (The Saxton Group)

Mohawk Industries

Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services

Oklahoma National Guard

Oklahoma State University-Tulsa

ONE Gas Inc.

Oscar Winch

P&K Equipment

PACCAR WINCH Inc

Raising Cane’s

Saint Francis Health System

Stigler Health and Wellness Center Inc.

Tonkawa Tribe of Oklahoma

TTCU

Tulsa Health Department

United Keetoowah Band of Cherokees

University of Oklahoma-Tulsa

University of Tulsa

WeStreet Federal Credit Union

Webco Industries

Williams

Tulsa-area companies and organizations that offer payment/reimbursement for licensing courses and exams

AAON Inc.

Alfa Laval

Brainerd Chemical Company Inc.

CAP Tulsa

City of Muskogee

Community Action Resource and Development Inc

Explorer Pipeline Company

Griffin Media

Hillcrest HealthCare System

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Matrix Service Company

Oklahoma National Guard

ONE Gas Inc.

PACCAR WINCH Inc

Raising Cane’s

Saint Francis Health System

Tonkawa Tribe of Oklahoma

TTCU

United Keetoowah Band of Cherokees

WeStreet Federal Credit Union

Webco Industries

Williams

Tulsa-area companies and organizations that offer student loan repayment

AAON Inc.

Oklahoma National Guard

Stigler Health and Wellness Center Inc.

WeStreet Federal Credit Union