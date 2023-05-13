The Tulsa Higher Education Consortium wants to know which businesses in the area provide benefits to help their employees pay for higher education.
The consortium is committed to meeting workforce needs by working collaboratively to increase higher education opportunities in the region.
“The collaboration between higher education and local business is essential in strengthening Tulsa’s education and high-quality workforce,” said Sarah Wyatt, director of strategy and operations for the consortium. “The tuition assistance benefits list features businesses that are committed to investing in their employees’ educations. This type of commitment is critical for graduate and employee recruitment, upskilling the workforce, and keeping talented professionals in Tulsa.”
The following is a list of those companies that have responded to the consortium’s survey that gathers details published on its website, tulsahighered.com, which includes how to learn more about receiving the benefits.
To add your agency, business or organization to the list, visit the website and fill out a survey under Tuition Assistance Benefits.
Tulsa-area companies and organizations that offer tuition payment assistance/reimbursement
AAON Inc.
Alfa Laval
Amazon
Bama Companies Inc
BancFirst
Bixby Police Department
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
BOK Financial
Brainerd Chemical Company Inc.
CAP Tulsa
Carter Healthcare
Chipotle
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
City of Muskogee
City of Owasso
City Year Tulsa
Community Action Resource and Development Inc
CymSTAR
Explorer Pipeline Company
Griffin Media
HE&M Saw
The Hertz Corporation
Hillcrest HealthCare System
Langston University
Lowe’s Home Improvement
Matrix Service Company
McAlister’s Deli (The Saxton Group)
Mohawk Industries
Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services
Oklahoma National Guard
Oklahoma State University-Tulsa
ONE Gas Inc.
Oscar Winch
P&K Equipment
PACCAR WINCH Inc
Raising Cane’s
Saint Francis Health System
Stigler Health and Wellness Center Inc.
Tonkawa Tribe of Oklahoma
TTCU
Tulsa Health Department
United Keetoowah Band of Cherokees
University of Oklahoma-Tulsa
University of Tulsa
WeStreet Federal Credit Union
Webco Industries
Williams
Tulsa-area companies and organizations that offer payment/reimbursement for licensing courses and exams
AAON Inc.
Alfa Laval
Brainerd Chemical Company Inc.
CAP Tulsa
City of Muskogee
Community Action Resource and Development Inc
Explorer Pipeline Company
Griffin Media
Hillcrest HealthCare System
Lowe’s Home Improvement
Matrix Service Company
Oklahoma National Guard
ONE Gas Inc.
PACCAR WINCH Inc
Raising Cane’s
Saint Francis Health System
Tonkawa Tribe of Oklahoma
TTCU
United Keetoowah Band of Cherokees
WeStreet Federal Credit Union
Webco Industries
Williams
Tulsa-area companies and organizations that offer student loan repayment
AAON Inc.
Oklahoma National Guard
Stigler Health and Wellness Center Inc.
WeStreet Federal Credit Union