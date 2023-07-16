This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 in Tulsa. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Commercial building permits are provided by the City of Tulsa on a weekly basis after entities provide information on upcoming building plans.

They are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

The Tulsa World runs this weekly list to inform readers of upcoming or planned projects. For questions, email business@tulsaworld.com.

23-149885 — OSU Medical, 744 W Ninth St., accessory structure (replacing existing emergency generator underground 5,000-gallon diesel storage tank), $57,425.

23-147149 — Tulsa Hills Marketplace, 6936 S. Elwood Ave., shell building (new ground-up cold, dark shell building of approximately 22,727 square feet. Future tenant improvements to be submitted under a separate permit. Work is to include the stubbing of electrical, gas, water, sewer, tel/data, installation of fire suppression system throughout space, placement of mechanical curbs, and the furring of exterior walls. The building will not be occupied until the tenant moves in), $4,106,087.

23-152144 — no entity listed, 9712 E. 92nd St., addendum (new coffee shop with drive thru and associated parking), $349,995.

23-152150 — Popeyes, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, alteration (new tenant alterations to existing food court restaurant including architectural, electrical, mechanical and plumbing work), $228,238.

23-150743 — Ruhl Commercial Building, 9140 S. Braden Ave., alteration, (new tenant buildout), $225,439.

23-151157 — Bank of America Tower, 15 W. Sixth St., Suite 1000, (tenant improvements for office space), $533,688.

23-146428 — Two Warren Place, 6120 S. Yale Ave. Unit 1,300, alteration (floor remodel of commercial office space), $6,720,317.

23-149483 — Saint Francis Health System-Warren Clinic, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (cardiology of Tulsa-Heart Hospital. level A remodel), $3,975,707.



