This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 in Tulsa. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Commercial building permits are provided by the city of Tulsa on a weekly basis after entities provide information on upcoming building plans.

They are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

The Tulsa World runs this weekly list to inform readers of upcoming or planned projects. For questions, email business@tulsaworld.com.

23-156261 — Envision Imaging of Tulsa, 7714 E. 91st St., alteration-priority, (replacing MRI machine and shield), $129,412.

23-147656 — Ruhl Designer Showroom, 9140 S. Braden Ave., alteration, $423,596.

23-148792 — Green Light Driving School, 8118 S. Memorial Drive, Unit B, alteration (build out of adjacent space for expansion of existing business), $490,150.

23-156558 — Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy, 3126 S. 129th Ave., addition, (small addition to kitchen area with new kitchen equipment along with small renovation in grocery area), $100,357.

23-146844 — Arnie Murillo Interactive Billboards, 1640 E. Pine St., alteration (repair south 22 feet of building where rear wall collapsed), $82,924.

23-153619 — Burroughs Elementary, 1924 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., addition (walk-in freezer cooler), $51,232.

