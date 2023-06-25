This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 in Tulsa. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Commercial building permits are provided by the City of Tulsa on a weekly basis after entities provide information on upcoming building plans.

They are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

The Tulsa World runs this weekly list to inform readers of upcoming or planned projects. For questions, email business@tulsaworld.com.

23-150744 — OMMA Co., 519 S. Rockford Ave., addendum, $480,000.

23-141743 — 6111 Llc., 6111 E. 32nd Place, addition (includes partial remodel of existing 10,308 SF office building with an addition of an 4950 SF pre-engineered metal building warehouse), $2,457,304.

23-150009 — Regent Bank Executive, 7136 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $939,245.

23-144778 — Casey’s General Store No. 4307, 11296 E. 71st. St., addition (1,016 square feet addition and interior remodel to an existing 1 story Type V-B mercantile building. No change in use), $411,002.

23-148789 — Root Co-Working, 110 S. Hartford Ave., alteration (interior remodel of existing business co-working space), $2,548,731.

23-146745 — University of Tulsa McFarlin Library Starbucks, 2933 E. Sixth St., alteration (interior renovation from computer lab to a Starbucks), $761,447.

22-123479 — South Farm Leasing, 1202 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $783,117.

23-148109 — no entity listed, 1140 N. 129th Ave., addendum (high-piled storage deferred submittal), $2,008,422.

23-151144 — no entity listed, 1032 N. Lewis Ave., addendum, (replacing exterior platform and stair steel framing and concrete ramps with pre-fabricated steel platform, stair, and ramp system), $180,387.

23-148357 — Autistic Therapy Fontana Shopping Center, 7875 E. 51st St., alteration, $888,399.

23-148577 — Kings Landing-Virtue, 9918 S. Riverside Parkway, alteration, $623,444.

23-148512 — Helmerich & Payne, 222 N. Detroit Ave., alteration (tenant finish out of floors 5, 10, and 11), $21,557,922.

23-139771 — BattleCreek Church, 3819 S. Lewis Ave., addition (3,237 square foot addition to church building), $1,782,444.

23-148498 — Delivery Station, 13510 E. 59th St., alteration, (roughly 5,000 square feet tenant remodel of existing MHE system within shell warehouse building. Scope of work to include the removal of a portion of existing MHE conveyor system, relocation and reconfiguration of MHE crossovers. New air compressors and associated electrical work), $640,400.

23-149174 — Center 71 Annex, 7859 E. 71st St., alteration (conversion of an existing 240 square foot work area/storage into a kitchen), $368,030.

23-148760 — Attic Storage, 1115 E. Skelly Drive, alteration (solar panels), $818,475.

22-123897 — Saint Francis South Hospital, 10501 E. 91st St., addition (new logistics addition to existing hospital), $1,981,786.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.