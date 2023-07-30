This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 in Tulsa. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Commercial building permits are provided by the City of Tulsa on a weekly basis after entities provide information on upcoming building plans.

They are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

The Tulsa World runs this weekly list to inform readers of upcoming or planned projects. For questions, email business@tulsaworld.com.

23-148000 — Greenheck, 3010 N. David Patrick Ave., addition (expansion of warehouse), $3,926,856.

23-149813 — The NOW, 9906 S. Riverside Parkway, alteration (tenant finish of interior), $403,494.

23-144978 — New Story Brewery, 601 N. Fourth St., alteration, $753,202.

23-142159 — ODA Soccer Club, 3102 N. Pine St. Unit A, alteration, $2,038,440.

23-152446 — Tulsa Community College, 10300 E. 81st St., alteration (renovation of two classrooms), $894,476.

23-150455 — Peoria Building, 1235 S. Peoria Ave., new (office building with shop area), $732,046.

23-154297 — Bank of Oklahoma, 6242 E. 41st St., alteration (office remodel), $410,172.

23-153730 — Fontana Shopping Center, 7827 E. 51st St., alteration, $1,406,646.

