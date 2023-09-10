This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 in Tulsa. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Commercial building permits are provided by the city of Tulsa on a weekly basis after entities provide information on upcoming building plans.

They are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

The Tulsa World runs this weekly list to inform readers of upcoming or planned projects. For questions, email business@tulsaworld.com.

23-156269 — Mabrey Bank, 9140 S. Braden Ave., alteration (remodel existing space for new tenant infill), $423,596.

23-146722 — One Williams Center, 2 E. 1st St., alteration (renovation of Williams Resource Center level 1. Project is roughly 48,500 square feet. Includes demolition of existing kitchen, fitness area, conference space and clinic. Renovated area will include new fitness and conference centers), $10,219,244.

23-144364 — Skyline East II, 6111 E. Skelly Drive, alteration, (creating grand pharmacy and testing labs; drive-thru entrance exit on north side; employee entrance on southwest side; customer entrance on northeast side of building), $1,539,301.

23-148322 — All Saints Chapel Holland Hall, 5666 E. 81st St., addition (addition to an existing chapel building to increase seating area, enlarge the main entrance and foyer, as well as renovation of the existing building to provide new restrooms with increased fixture counts), $1,627,162.

23-144094 — PetSuites, 6136 S. Memorial Drive, new (construction of a PetSuites), $1,878,407.

23-155190 — International Plaza, 1350 S. Boulder Ave., alteration (minor renovation to corporate office space), $464,477.

22-132219 — First Class Electric, 17650 E. Admiral Place, new (construct new metal framed shop for electrical contractor), $909,024.

23-154636 — Devil Seam Bar, 302 S. Frankfort Ave., alteration (tenant finish-out), $1,085,499.

23-155813 — NKO Properties, 3313 W. Charles Page Boulevard, alteration, $140,888.

22-130293 — Bantu Ventures, 6642 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $979,983.

23-146592 — Take 5 Oil Change, 4130 S. Peoria Ave., new, (standard three-bay oil change facility) $146,123.

23-154858 — 7 Brew, 4708 E. 21st St., new, (new drive through only coffee shop), $258,466.

23-153303 — no entity listed, 12727 E. 61st St. unit C, alteration (new bathrooms), $1,772,166.

