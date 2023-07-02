This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 in Tulsa. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Commercial building permits are provided by the City of Tulsa on a weekly basis after entities provide information on upcoming building plans.

They are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

The Tulsa World runs this weekly list to inform readers of upcoming or planned projects. For questions, email business@tulsaworld.com.

23-149781 — University of Tulsa—Allen Chapman Student Union, 3135 E. 5th Place, alteration (dishwashing area/sushi bar remodel), $98,304.

23-143911 — Sharde’s Kare Bear Child Care, 1601 E. Marshall St., alteration, $165,025.

23-148816 — no entity listed, 7809 E. 106th St., addendum (deferred submittal for canopy design and deferred submittal for glass guard rails), $1,264,364.

23-152008 — no entity listed, 2 W. 6th St., addendum (renovation of tenant spaces on first floor of 2 W. 6th St. and 610 S. Main St. Existing seven-story building fully protected by sprinkler system. New sprinkler system for existing three-story building at 610 S. Main St.), $600,000.

23-146462 — Tulsa Community College Administration Building, 3727 E. Apache St., addition (new exterior entry building cladding and demolishing existing exterior concrete sidewalk and plaza, and replace with new concrete work), $220,554.

23-144370 — Guthrie Green/En Fuego, 111 E. Reconciliation Way, alteration (interior remodel of existing kitchen and tenant space with no change of use. Switching interior finishes and providing updated kitchen appliance and finishes), $107,866.

23-149164 — Copper Oaks, 7060 S. Yale Ave. unit 200, addendum, (revisions include changes to first floor assembly space means of egress), $8,736,998.

23-144512 — The Taste, 1730 S. Boston Ave. unit B, alteration (tenant improvement for bar/restaurant), $355,633.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.