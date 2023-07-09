This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 in Tulsa. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Commercial building permits are provided by the City of Tulsa on a weekly basis after entities provide information on upcoming building plans.

They are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

The Tulsa World runs this weekly list to inform readers of upcoming or planned projects. For questions, email business@tulsaworld.com.

23-148300 — University of Tulsa-Allen Chapman Student Union, 3135 E. 5th Place, alteration (second floor computer lab), $250,498.

23-146569 — Muncie Power Products, 1555 E. Mohawk Boulevard, addition (additional information for phase 2 foundation only permit), $12,479,796.

23-150590 — PepsiCo WTS, 510 W. Skelly Drive, alteration, (conversion of existing water treatment to new system) $460,962.

23-147289 — no entity listed, 4755 E. 91st St., addendum, (addendum to existing permit which includes floor plan and reflected ceiling plan layout changes), $426,266.

23-151012 — no entity listed, 7007 S. Memorial Drive, alteration-priority (vacant lease space), $690,139.

23-149887 — TR Office Park, 9910 E. 42nd St. unit 100, alteration (tenant builded out, opening up one conference room to make it larger, adding two new conference rooms, adding nine new offices, expand kitchen), $2,912,892.

23-149085 — Cox Media Group, 2625 S. Memorial Drive, alteration (new interior buildout within existing business facility), $573,400.

23-145569 — Jackie Cooper Nissan, 9898 S. Memorial Drive, addition (addition to and remodel of facility to meet Nissan nationwide guidelines. Includes addition to service area, service drive, car wash relocation and aesthetic improvements), $2,777,167.

23-153533 — Rooney Insurance, 5100 E, Skelly Drive, alteration-priority, (10th floor), $1,793,330.

23-150727 — TOG Holdings Grow Facility, 6934 E. 11th St., alteration (interior storage room buildout in existing grow facility), $84,149.

23-141850 — Tayburn Music Building LLC, 924 S. Boulder Ave., alteration (sprinkled two-story interior renovation), $2,131,006.

22-128332 — 41st Street Plaza, 7525 E. 41st St. shell building, $909,024.

