This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 in Tulsa. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Commercial building permits are provided by the City of Tulsa on a weekly basis after entities provide information on upcoming building plans.

They are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

The Tulsa World runs this weekly list to inform readers of upcoming or planned projects. For questions, email business@tulsaworld.com.

23-147518 — MariJane Medicinals, 6935 E. 13th St. unit 100, alteration, $332,590.

23-144900 — Quick N Clean, 5151 E. 71st St, alteration (redevelopment of existing QT to express car wash), $309,040.

23-146101 — Memorial Drive Church of Christ, 747 S. Memorial Drive, new (new church building) $6,688,281.

22-127721 — Fulton Street Books and Coffee, 21 N. Greenwood Ave., alteration (interior upfit of northwest corner of first floor; scope of work includes bookstore and coffee bar, new lighting, plumbing and HVAC), $560,200.

23-148744 — Visual FX, 3717 S. Sheridan Road, alteration (remodel existing space for new tenant; replace exterior steps and add new ramp at existing entry), $1,487,142.

23-148242 — former Denny’s Building, 45 N. Sheridan Road, alteration (originally built as restaurant and new tenant will be a restaurant), $710,932.

23-150160 — Mabee Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., alteration (interior partial remodel to new women’s volleyball locker room), $1,119,847.

23-152614 — Warren Orthopedic, 6475 S. Yale Ave. unit 201, alteration-priority, $6,935,446.

23-149482 — Patriot Archery, 6504 E. 44th St. unit B, alteration (will be an indoor archery training facility), $1,350,757.

23-151462 — Real Green Dispensary, 418 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $87,840.

23-150491 — Kiln Tulsa Packing, 4245 S. Jackson Ave., accessory structure, $73,468.

23-149527 — Kimley-Horn, 1437 S. Boulder Ave. unit 100, alteration, (tenant finish out second generation space), $1,345,022.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.