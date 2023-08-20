This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 in Tulsa. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Commercial building permits are provided by the city of Tulsa on a weekly basis after entities provide information on upcoming building plans.

They are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

The Tulsa World runs this weekly list to inform readers of upcoming or planned projects. For questions, email business@tulsaworld.com.

23-156542 — no entity listed, 6936 S. Elwood Ave., addendum (coordination of modular block retaining walls in lieu of concrete walls for retaining walls 1,2, and 3), $4,106,087.

23-145448 — Midtown Kia, 4747 S. Yale Ave., alteration (interior remodel of east end of an existing repair shop building. Includes offices, restroom/lockers, break room and parts storage for automobile parts), $1,002,135.

23-140375 — Indian Health Care Resource Center, 530 S. Peoria Ave., addition, (expansion of existing medical clinic facilities to house dental and optometry services, physical therapy, wellness center, conference and meeting rooms and pharmacy with drive through lanes. Approximately 60,500-square-foot expansion. Remodel of 2,400 square feet of existing medical clinic), $14,014,232.

23-153642 — Perfect Foods No. 5, 14495 E. 51st St., accessory structure (canopy for gas station), $355,576.

23-154952 — Apple (Remote Break Area) at Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, Unit 125A, alteration (tenant improvement of new remote break area including new flooring, slab work, non-structural partitions, finishes, fixtures, and equipment, and related structural, mechanical, plumbing and electrical work), $442,822.

23-145632 — Walmart No. 992, 2019 E. 81st St., alteration (infill of white box built in previous project), $3,934,258.

23-147132 — MMCA Entertainment LLC, 1217 E. Admiral Blvd., alteration, $430,890.

23-147699 — OSU Medicine, 4415 S. Harvard Ave., Unit 125, alteration, $1,256,944.

23-145142 — Stresscon-Site 2, 6546 E. 10th St., new, $521,181.

