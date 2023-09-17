This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 in Tulsa. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Commercial building permits are provided by the city of Tulsa on a weekly basis after entities provide information on upcoming building plans.

They are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

The Tulsa World runs this weekly list to inform readers of upcoming or planned projects. For questions, email business@tulsaworld.com.

23-157508 — no entity listed, 1340 E. 71st St., addendum (new construction of single tenant shell with a drive thru), $303,128.

23-157588 — Tulsa Transit, 510 S. Rockford Ave., new (adding new CNG compressors and removing the old one; removing existing concrete and putting down a structural pad to hold the compressors with new electrical and mechanical piping. No new structures), $99,506.

22-134188 — Saint Francis Laureate Psychiatric Clinic & Hospital, 6655 S. Yale Ave., addition (3,164-square-foot addition to existing health zone services building), $327,316.

23-153121 — Nickel Creek Storage, 1621 W. 79th St., Unit B, new, $2,666,640.

23-153116 — Nickel Creek Storage, 1621 W. 79th St., Unit C, new, $2,652,665.

23-150018 — J and J Medco dispensary, 5140 W. Charles Page Blvd., addition, $73,441.

23-152264 — Tulsa Cardiovascular ASC—MOB, 1616 W. 79th St., new, $5,084,857.7

23-159040 — no entity listed, 4834 S. Memorial Drive, addendum, $1,500,000.

23-150929 — Five Guys, 3722 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, (interior tenant improvement is in an existing lease space: new partition walls, new ceilings, new restrooms, new plumbing installation, new electrical installation, new HVAC installation with kitchen exhaust hood, new floor and wall finishes), $395,918.

23-159824 — Suite 2080 One Warren Place, 6100 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $753,164.

