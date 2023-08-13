This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 in Tulsa. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Commercial building permits are provided by the City of Tulsa on a weekly basis after entities provide information on upcoming building plans.

They are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

The Tulsa World runs this weekly list to inform readers of upcoming or planned projects. For questions, email business@tulsaworld.com.

23-148397 — Apple at Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, Unit 158, alteration (tenant improvements of existing multiuser restrooms being converted to single-occupancy restrooms. Upgrade of existing workstations found throughout the backstage. Expansion into neighboring tenant. Area work includes nonstructural partitions, ceiling finishes, plumbing fixtures, and related HVAC, electrical, and plumbing work), $879,113.

23-154563 — Truco Dance Studio KingsPointe Village, 5976 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $346,098.

23-153814 — New Starbucks Kiosk in Existing Reasor’s Store, 3915 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $305,174.

23-149403 — Crossover Community Center, 940 E. 36th St., alteration (build-out of first-floor shell space for use as platform in auditorium), $511,655.

23-142058 — Jim Norton T Town Chevrolet, 4922 S. Memorial Drive, accessory structure (new construction for automotive service building), $511,894.

23-140753 — Sequoyah Industrial Group, 1202 S. Sheridan Road, alteration (add walls in existing building), $709,246.

23-156053 — City of Tulsa, 1215 E. 17th St., retaining wall, $72,312.

23-145077 — Planet Fitness, 6925 E. Admiral Place, alteration (interior remodel), $203,844.

23-156396 — indoor archery facility, 6504 E. 44th St., Unit B, addendum, (revision to the existing proposed restrooms layout), $1,350,757.

22-133365 — no entity listed, 2716 N. Sheridan Road, alteration (building alteration to existing medical marijuana grow facility), $806,910.

23-151294 — Oakhart BBQ LLC, 1644 E. Third St., Unit C, alteration, $180,926.

23-153792 — Drip City Coffee, 8931 S. Yale Ave., Unit P, alteration, $330,898.

