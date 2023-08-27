This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 in Tulsa. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Commercial building permits are provided by the city of Tulsa on a weekly basis after entities provide information on upcoming building plans.

They are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

The Tulsa World runs this weekly list to inform readers of upcoming or planned projects. For questions, email business@tulsaworld.com.

23-155391 — Admiral Square, 13505 E. 61st St., alteration (bathroom remodel), $52,000.

23-156376 — Boulder Towers, 1437 S. Boulder Ave., alteration-priority, $3,863,189.

23-157693 — Southland Tower, 4111 S. Darlington Ave., Unit 400, alteration-priority, $1,246,589.

23-146712 — Disciples Village, 9014 E. 31st St., addition (adding second level apartment), $281,474.20 Addition

23-150237 — BOK Financial-14th Floor One Williams Center (BOK Tower), 101 E. Second St., alteration (remodel), $1,517,381.

23-156271 — Towne Centre, 10810 E. 45th St., Unit 401, alteration, $1,357,733.

23-154108 — Elevate/Cleekham LLC, 512 S. 89th Ave., alteration (wheelchair access), $592,944.

23-153339 — Greenheck Building 600, 3010 N. David Patrick Ave., alteration (power coating paint booths), $73,189.