With the average family spending an estimated nearly $900 in back-to-school items this year, the upcoming tax-free weekend might be a way to trim those costs.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, shoppers in Oklahoma do not have to pay sales taxes on certain items.

Most clothing and shoes that cost less than $100 are exempt from state, city, county and local sales taxes. That does not include accessories, special clothing or footwear designed specifically for athletic activity.

"I've always been confused of what does qualify and what doesn't," said Adrienne Kallweit, who, along with her husband, David, has seven children ranging in age from 9 to 22 in elementary, middle, high school and college. "We'll go and get all this stuff; then when I get up to the checkout I find out all these things don't qualify."

With large crowds and extra shopping time often needed during tax-free weekend, "it's risk versus reward," she said.

The tax-free period is for everyone and is not limited to those with children.

The total sales tax — state (4.5%), Tulsa County (0.367%) and Tulsa municipal (3.65%) is 8.517%, which will be waived during the period.

"I'm always notified about it by my kids," said Kallweit.

"We always end up going for the first round of supplies," she said. "Our family is so budget conscious. With a big family, any help is important," she said.

According to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, consumers are expected to spend record amounts for both back-to-school and back-to-college shopping this year.

Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $890.07 on back-to-school items this year, a new high at about $25 more than last year’s record of $864.35, the NRF said.

The estimate, however, did not specify the average number of children for those figures.

Jessica McNeal, who has owned Once Upon A Child, a children's clothing store at 8929 S. Memorial Drive, for eight years, said her customer traffic "will double easily" during tax-free weekend.

"It's across the board, but most people know they are coming for children's clothing," she said.

Tax-free weekend, she said, is the second-busiest period for the store, with the Christmas season being first.

Nationally, back-to-school spending is expected to reach an unparalleled $41.5 billion, up from $36.9 billion last year and the previous high of $37.1 billion in 2021. Back-to-college spending is expected to hit $94 billion, about $20 billion more than last year’s record.

“Back-to-class shopping is one of the most important consumer shopping occasions of the year. Our research for 2023 shows American consumers are eager to jumpstart their back-to-school and college purchases early,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

“Retailers have been preparing for months to ensure they are well stocked with essential items that families and students need for the school year.”

Since 2003, NRF has conducted a comprehensive survey on back-to-class shopping trends. This year’s research included 7,843 consumers and was fielded June 30-July 6, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.

The first day of class for Tulsa Public Schools is Aug. 17. Most other area districts will begin classes that day or sooner.

Possible changes coming

The annual tax-exempt period during the first weekend in August began in 2007 in Oklahoma.

In addition to Oklahoma, since 1999 through this year, least 18 states offer summer tax-free weekends on various items, including Texas (Aug. 11-13), Arkansas (Saturday-Sunday), Missouri (Friday-Sunday) and New Mexico (Friday-Sunday), according to the Federation of Tax Administrators.

In Oklahoma, while most clothing and related items, including hats, gloves, scarves, coats and school uniforms, are exempt from sales taxes on this weekend, school supplies are not.

"It's crazy to me," said state Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, R-Tahlequah.

Stephens is working with state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, on a bill that would reform the current tax-free weekend to include school supplies and other changes.

The bill, House Bill 1039, was filed last year but was not taken up by a House committee. It remains alive and could be considered in the next legislative session, which starts February, Stephens said.

"Before good legislation passes, there has to be long conversations with those involved," he said.

In the case of tax-free weekend, that includes the Oklahoma Municipal League, which represents cities and towns in the state.

Sales tax is a primary source of revenue for municipalities in Oklahoma.

"What I don't want to do is hurt fire departments or other functions of the cities," Stephens said.

"But this is only one weekend out of 52. … When you are a young couple with children, it is very expensive. I'm trying to help young families. That's the most important thing to me."

HB 1039 as it is currently written would include school and art supply items up to $50 each but would reduce eligible clothing items to $75 or less each instead of the current $100.

But Stephens said those figures are not set in stone and that changes could be made to the bill, including provisions for compensating cities for lost sales-tax revenue.

