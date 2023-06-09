Genesis Health Clubs has acquired the Racquet & Health 91 tennis facility, adding to the health club’s presence in Tulsa.

Genesis Health Clubs already owns four health and fitness facilities in Tulsa, according to a press release announcing the acquisition. The RH91 facility at 3030 E. 91st St. will now be called Genesis Health Clubs – Riverside.

Genesis tries to be humble when acquiring a new club, said Vice President of Marketing Jake McCabe.

“There’s so much that we can learn from all of these clubs that we come into,” McCabe said. “Every single time you go in you learn something that they do well that we may not even know about. So our goal is to really keep everything that they’ve got going going in a positive direction and not come in and change everything.”

Genesis Health Clubs owns 63 other facilities in the United States, including 18 other tennis facilities, according to the press release. Its has tennis facilities in several states, including Kansas, Nebraska and Kentucky, according to the company’s website.

The Tulsa facility has 18 indoor and outdoor courts. The clubs offer cardio and weight training equipment, group fitness classes, personal trainers and yoga-pilates, according to the company’s website.

Genesis Health Clubs will honor the rates of members of the RH91 club who pay monthly or had paid-in-full memberships, McCabe said. Members will also have access to Genesis Health Club’s other facilities, according to the press release.

The Tulsa facility could be undergoing some remodeling now that the acquisition is complete, according to the press release.

“One of the differences with Genesis Health Clubs is we always try to own our facilities, and that lets us reinvest and do things like that, put in luxury finishes and add to the fitness element,” McCabe said.

Tennis is a lifelong sport played by people of different ages, McCabe said.

“It’s just a tremendous opportunity for someone to have a lifelong commitment to health and fitness, and that aligns perfectly with everything we do,” McCabe said.

