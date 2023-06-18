This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 in Tulsa. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Commercial building permits are provided by the City of Tulsa on a weekly basis after entities provide information on upcoming building plans.

They are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

The Tulsa World runs this weekly list to inform readers of upcoming or planned projects. For questions, email business@tulsaworld.com.

23-146967 — Mark Wofford, 307 S. Norfolk Ave., alteration, (adding 2 bathrooms upstairs and 1 bathroom downstairs), $802,106.

23-143040 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (TEC tower, emergency department adult triage remodel), $960,556.

23-143747 — Laureate Wells Hall Saint Francis, 6655 S. Yale Ave., addition (renovation of first-floor dining area for eating disorder patients; includes patient and staff dining, food prep and dining seating area. Exterior additions include new, covered outdoor dining area, covered breezeway and connection to patient dining expansion), $1,961,978.

22-113290 — Appelbaum Vet Clinic, 5909 S. Mingo Road, new (veterinary clinic), $797,268.

23-139785 — Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., 3635 N. 125th Ave., new (new cross dock facility and office), $3,602,947.

23-142093 — Paddington Place 4, 10201 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $2,124,402.

22-133785 — Airborne Farms Dispensary, 8009 S. Sheridan Road, alteration (adding four walls with electric outlet), $242,768.

23-144380 — University Village Retirement Community, 8555 S. Lewis Ave., alteration (modernization/replacement of two existing elevators), $149,213.

23-142428 — Gambill’s, 1913 S. Harvard Ave., alteration (Italian market for a restaurant already operating in shopping center), $203,166.

23-150888 — 2021 Lewis Center, 2021 S. Lewis Ave., alteration-priority, $561,525.

22-120294 — Community Health Connection-Kendall-Whittier, 2321 E. Third St., addition (vestibule addition and interior remodel of existing clinic structure), $964,526.

23-148672 — Tulsa Public Schools-Rogers High School, 3909 E. Fifth Place, accessory structure (new bleacher structure at existing athletic field), $644,079.

23-141940 — Tina’s Tinas, 1732 S. Boston Ave., alteration (new bar/restaurant remodel), $501,717.