The Tulsa Ports Authority board on Thursday approved a plan to build a new water treatment plant at the Port of Inola at a cost of $85 million to $117 million.

"This really helps with new industries coming in," said Andrew Ralston, ports director of economic development.

The board approved the plan following an announcement earlier this year by Enel, an international green energy company, that it will build a solar panel manufacturing facility at the Tulsa Port of Inola. Officials said it would be the largest economic development project in state history.

Enel North America picked Oklahoma to be the home of one of the largest solar cell and panel manufacturing plants in the nation, the company and its affiliate, 3Sun USA LLC, announced in May.

The Italian company expects to invest more than $1 billion in the new factory and create 1,000 new, permanent jobs by 2025.

Port Authority Executive Director David Yarbrough said that in addition to Enel's announcement, the water plant would help to attract other companies to the site.

Currently, only Italy-based tissue maker Sofidel is located there. It began operations in 2020 with a 1.8 million-square-foot factory on a privately owned tract inside the Port of Inola, about 20 miles east of Tulsa.

The new water treatment plant will also replace the existing plant for the town of Inola, which is many years old, Yarbrough said.

The new plant is planned to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026, officials said.

It will be able to treat 3.1 million gallons of water per day.

Cost of the project is somewhat in flux because the engineering company, Kansas City, Missouri-based Burns & McDonnell, is using a "progression design build" approach.

Rather than typically designing the facility, then waiting for bids from a contractor and the contractor to then build it, the approach allows for design and construction simultaneously.

It allows for the project to be completed more quickly but also results in estimated costs being more fluid, depending on what components are needed and how fast they can be delivered, engineers said.

"The maximum amount is $117 million," Yarbrough said. "We wanted to be conservative. That way if there are unforeseen costs and we estimate it on the low side, we don't have to come back and say we were $10 million below the cost."

Funding for the project is coming from federal and state grants, as well as from the Port Authority itself.

The plant will treat both municipal and industrial wastewater, with different processes and equipment for each, engineers said.

Officials from Burns & McDonnell, who gave a presentation about the water treatment plant and answered questions about it for more than an hour before Thursday's vote, said they would again be briefing the board about progress at least three more times over the next year or more.

In another matter Thursday, Yarbrough told the board the number of employees at Tulsa ports was 2,874 as of the end of June, working in more than 70 companies.

The number of employees is up about 12% from the same time last year, Yarbrough said after the meeting.