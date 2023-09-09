Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The owner of the interior sections of Tulsa Promenade mall has been cited for fire code violations and owes the city more than $7,000 in past-due water and sewer payments, city officials said Friday.

The fire code violations and unpaid utility bills have nothing to do with Dillards, the Tulsa Oilers’ ice rink under construction, or any of the other businesses operating on the perimeter of the mall.

“They are in compliance,” said Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little. “They are actually considered separate buildings, even though they are connected because they have their own suppression systems and they are working.”

City officials said that if the property owner does not pay his entire outstanding water and sewer bill of $14,100 by the end of the day Monday, the water could be cut off.

“The city has been in communication with the customer,” a city spokesperson said. “Water is scheduled to be cut next week if the customer doesn’t pay by the due date.”

The owner of the property is Tulsa Reality 126 LLC in Rochester, New York, according to city records.

A man identified as Mike Kohan with Tulsa Reality 126 said Friday that “we are fixing it.”

What needs fixing, Little said, is the structure’s suppression system.

“You have to have your suppression system, you have to have your alarm systems, you have to have your fire extinguishers inspected regularly,” Little said. “They have not been inspected in the times they are supposed to, and the suppression systems are not compliant.

“The sprinkler systems, the alarm systems, they are not currently being monitored by an alarm company, so if the alarm went off, previously there would be no fire trucks in route because they wouldn’t know.”

Little said the property was inspected a couple of weeks ago in response to a citizen complaint.

The mall continues to operate as usual, Little said, because the owner of the affected properties has hired a company to provide “fire watch.”

“These companies are approved by the fire marshal,” Little said. “They have to be licensed, bonded; they have to have insurance, and they are basically responsible for acting in lieu of the suppression system, meaning they are going to supply early notification if there is a problem.

“So they are going to call 911, they are going to potentially be involved with the evacuation ... and potentially in extinguishing” a fire.

Only a handful of businesses operate in the interior of the two-story structure. They include nail salons, clothing stores and a jewelry store.

Little said those are the businesses that would be affected if the problems are not resolved and the structure is closed. The property owner has 30 days to make the fixes but could seek additional time.

“The goal of the fire watch is just to keep them from having to shut down and keeping citizens safe,” Little said. “Ultimately, you need to be compliant.”

